Veterans give back to troops who made ultimate sacrifice

WHILE the rest of the world celebrates the festive season, Len Thompson knows too well the harsh reality of spending Christmas Day in a war zone.

Huddled in the Vietnam bush in 1969, the veteran said it was "just another day” until he received a thoughtful care package from his local RSL.

It was this first-hand experience which moved Mr Thompson to volunteer his time alongside the Maroochydore RSL in its annual care package drop for defence personnel.

Around 10 volunteers packed 40 speciality boxes on Monday ready to be shipped to troops across the Middle East, North Africa and the South Pacific for those who couldn't make it home on Christmas Day.

Veteran services manager of Maroochydore RSL, Mark Reading said the packages were a small way of thanking those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

"I've also been a recipient of care packages and you do feel that extra smile on your face when you open them,” he said.

In it's fifth year of operation, the 2018 Australian-themed packages contained Vegemite, Tic Tacs, Uncle Toby's snacks, Lifesavers and other items including hygiene and reading materials.

"We are bringing Australia to them,” Mr Reading said.

Mr Thompson said although he doesn't remember what was in his care package, he will never forget the way it made him feel.

"It really does make a difference,” he said.

"I was just blown away. I didn't realise they even knew I was over there.”

Mr Thompson was one of few who received a package that year saying it made a huge difference.

"We were just trying to keep our head down and do our job,” he said.

"Ever since I received one I strive to give back and do the same every year.”

Receiving hand-written thank you letters from current defence personnel made it all worth it for Mr Reading.

"You can feel the warmth and appreciation in those letters,” he said.

"The feedback motivates you to keep going every year.”

The Maroochydore RSL funds and packs care packages twice a year for Australian defence personnel across the globe.