Veterans offered free transport for ANZAC Day March

FREE TRANSPORT: The Central Queensland Military Jeep Club's Troy Weier with Vietnam veteran Greg Gill and Chair of the Rockhampton Anzac Day Committee Councillor Rose Swadling. Contributed

CENTRAL Queensland veterans who can no longer march have been given an opportunity to mark the occasion.

They have been offered free transport so they can still participate in the 2018 Rockhampton Anzac Day parade next week.

Volunteers, a local taxi firm, and the Central Queensland Military Jeep Club are offering them with free transport.

It will enable those who fought hard for our country to be transported to the stepping-off point by taxis where Jeeps will then carry them at the head of the march.

Chair of the Rockhampton Anzac Day Committee, Cr Rose Swadling said the free service was a fantastic initiative for veterans, who may not be able to march the distance because of age or disability.

"Rockhampton Region has quite a few enthusiasts who own ex-military Jeeps and the Military Jeep Club has kindly volunteered their time and their vehicles to help ensure veterans are able to take part in the march,” she said.

"They have been doing this for many years and it is a service that the veterans and the entire community really appreciate to make the ANZAC Day March a fitting tribute for those who've served,” she said.

Mrs Swadling said veterans who cannot march but would like to participate are urged to make contact so arrangements can be made.

Veterans wanting to register for the service should contact Troy Weier on 0448 282 291 or 4926 4852 and Rocky Yellow Cabs on 4924 9537 by Monday, April 23.