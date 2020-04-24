Menu
SPECIAL DAY: Laurie Brown stood proud in his driveway and delivered the ode with the backdrop of a display he set up for his neighbours to commemorate ANZAC Day.
Veteran’s personal ANZAC Day tribute

Trish Bowman
24th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
DETERMINED that ANZAC Day would not pass without appropriate respect and thanks, former serviceman of 35 years, Laurie Brown erected a display in his driveway and affixed white crosses with red poppies up and down their street to ensure their neighbours could still come together, at a distance, to commemorate the day.

Mr Brown said going to ANZAC Day services as a small boy with his father who was a World War 1 veteran, along with his brother who was a World War 2 veteran brings back many memories that are firmly implanted in his heart.

“There was something very special about the sound of the medals jingling that has always stayed with me,” Mr Brown said.

“The sound demands respect and makes me thankful for those men and women who served our country in times of war, their sacrifices, their losses and their commitment to build a better future for generations to come.

“When I heard that due to the coronavirus had caused cancellations of the services across the nation, it prompted me to build a display in my driveway to remember our ANZAC’s and to pay homage to our ANZAC heroes who gave us the life we enjoy today.”

With the help of wife Heather, Mr Brown also erected white crosses with red poppies in the driveways for the residents of Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village in Friends Court to observe on ANZAC Day as they stand in their driveways.

“CARV has many veterans and war widows living in the village and it is important that we remember these people and those that have passed,” he said.

“When you sum up what has happened with ANZAC Day this year, people standing in their driveways and with ANZAC displays scattered through our town and community, I would like this to set a precedent with more local businesses making shop front displays leading up to ANZAC Day in the future.”

At 6am on ANZAC Day, Laurie and wife Heather joined forces to read a prayer and recite the ode before observing a moment’s silence in their driveway.

