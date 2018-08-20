Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steve Schuhmacher tees off in the opening round of the Tropic of Capricorn Veterans Carnival at the Rockhampton Golf Course.
Steve Schuhmacher tees off in the opening round of the Tropic of Capricorn Veterans Carnival at the Rockhampton Golf Course. Allan Reinikka ROK200818agolf6
Golf

Vets hit fairways for start of Tropic of Capricorn carnival

Pam McKay
by
20th Aug 2018 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: Steve Schuhmacher was more than happy to be back competing at the annual Frenchville Sports Club Tropic of Capricorn Vets Carnival.

The Carbrook golfer was among the 288-strong field that teed off in the opening round of the annual event at the Rockhampton Golf Club today.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

As well as a large local contingent, golfers have travelled from as far south as Melbourne and north to Townsville.

Schuhmacher said the carnival, in which players enjoy seven days of golf at five of the region's courses, was a great concept.

"I was here a few years ago but a couple of blokes I've known from school sport years ago invited me to come up and have a hit so I was only too happy to come back and have another bash around,” he said.

"I enjoy the camaraderie, and getting together with golfers from all over the place.”

Play moves to North Rockhampton tomorrow and then Yeppoon on Thursday and Friday.

Golfers play Emu Park the following Monday, Capricorn Resort on Tuesday and return to Rockhampton for the last day of competition on Wednesday, August 29.

frenchville sports club golf rockhampton golf club tropic of capricorn vets carnival
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Council seizes dogs after horse attacked and put down

    premium_icon Council seizes dogs after horse attacked and put down

    Breaking A number of dogs have been seized after an alleged dog attack

    NEW pics: Family 'lost everything' in Cap Coast house fire

    premium_icon NEW pics: Family 'lost everything' in Cap Coast house fire

    Breaking PHOTOS: Witness says they woke to what sounded like 'fire crackers'

    Near-freezing temps and falls up to 10mm in CQ this week

    premium_icon Near-freezing temps and falls up to 10mm in CQ this week

    News FROST and thunderstorms expected to hit region late this week

    Local Partners