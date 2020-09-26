Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Victoria's health minister quits over quarantine scandal

26th Sep 2020 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has announced her resignation

"I have never wanted to leave a job unfinished but in light of the Premier's statement to the Board of Inquiry and the fact that there are elements in it that I strongly disagree with, I believe that I cannot continue to serve in his Cabinet," she said in a statement.

"I have never shirked my responsibility for my department but it is not my responsibility alone. I am disappointed that my integrity has sought to be undermined."

 

Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday effectively threw his Health Minister under the bus, telling the hotel quarantine inquiry she was "primarily responsible" for the bungled program.

Jenny Mikakos told the inquiry on Thursday she was unaware private security was being used until two months after the program began, and said she was not consulted about the structure or operation plan.

Mr Andrews said he regarded her "as accountable for the program". "As I said to the Board of Inquiry, I take responsibility for my department, the buck stops with me," she said in her statement this morning.

"With the benefit of hindsight, there are clearly matters that my department should have briefed me on. Whether they would have changed the course of events only the Board and history can determine."

More to come

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health minister jenny mikakos victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REIQ: Tightest rental market in Rocky in 10 years

        Premium Content REIQ: Tightest rental market in Rocky in 10 years

        News Landlords and investors will be delighted by the strong demand for rental properties around Rocky and Livingstone.

        Grocery thief punches supermarket manager in face

        Premium Content Grocery thief punches supermarket manager in face

        News A woman who tried to steal more than $300 in groceries punched the shop manager...

        Your favourite CQ child care centre crowned

        Premium Content Your favourite CQ child care centre crowned

        Parenting Centre manager Chloe Dahler said the popularity of the centre on Norman Road could...

        Yeppoon tour boat operators now eligible for rebate

        Premium Content Yeppoon tour boat operators now eligible for rebate

        News Recognising that marine tourism operators weren’t just struggling in North...