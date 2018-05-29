Vic Park trampolinists have high hopes for nationals

READY TO GO: Victoria Park trampolinists heading to the nationals in Melbourne include (back row, from left) Eamon Beattie, Brydie McKee, Reannan Campbell, Hannah Spidy-Brown and (front, from left) Jessica Spidy-Brown, Matthaeus Grieves, Samuel Durkin and Britney Glazebrook.

READY TO GO: Victoria Park trampolinists heading to the nationals in Melbourne include (back row, from left) Eamon Beattie, Brydie McKee, Reannan Campbell, Hannah Spidy-Brown and (front, from left) Jessica Spidy-Brown, Matthaeus Grieves, Samuel Durkin and Britney Glazebrook. CONTRIBUTED

TRAMPOLINING: Samuel Durkin knows he will have to bring his best if he wants to replicate his gold-medal winning form from the state championships at this week's nationals.

The 12-year-old is one of 11 Victoria Park trampolinists who will represent Queensland at the 2018 national gymnastics championships in Melbourne.

The Queensland team of 84 assembled yesterday and is training today before launching into competition from tomorrow at Hisense Arena.

International stream competitor Britney Glazebrook. Chris Ison ROK220418ctrampoline6

Vic Park's international stream competitors Durkin, Britney Glazebrook, Hannah Spidy-Brown and and Matthaeus Grieves have more than 21 years experience between them.

They will not only be vying for podium finishes in Melbourne, they are also eligible for national training squad positions and qualification in the Australian team to compete in the 2018 World Age in St Petersburg, Russia.

Head coach Kerry Smyth said all four were in excellent form, with training a great indicator of potential success at nationals.

Durkin, who is heading to his fifth nationals, will compete in trampoline, double mini and synchronised with Grieves.

"I'm feeling pretty excited about going down there to compete," he said.

"It's going to be a challenge and I know I'm going to have to bring my best.

"I just want to put my best routines out there."

Tumbling specialists (from left) Giaan McDonald, Dana McInnes and Zteven Whitty. CONTRIBUTED

Two Vic Park members will make their nationals debut - under-15 women's competitor Jessica Spidy-Brown and 17+ years men's competitor Eamon Beattie.

Smyth said they would both leave Rockhampton with well-drilled routines and passes ready for their most important competition so far.

"After a successful state championships, Brydie McKee will compete in all four events - individual trampoline, double mini trampoline, synchronised trampoline and tumbling - at her second nationals," Smyth said.

"Dynamic 12-year-old Reannan Campbell, competing in her fourth national championships, is hoping for personal best performances, introducing three double faults to her trampoline and double mini trampoline events for the first time."

Smyth said that tumbling specialists Zteven Whitty, Giaan MacDonald and Dana McInnes, who are new to this level of competition, would look to absorb as much as they could from the pre-competition training to help fine-tune their preparations.

The trio has a background in artistic gymnastics, this year turning their training towards tumbling in five-skill and eight-skill passes.