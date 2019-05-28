Vic Park trampolinists out to impress at nationals

READY TO GO: Victoria Park trampolinists Sam Durkin, Hannah Spidy Brown, Marlee Chopping, Scarlett Price, Reannan Campbell, Elloise Wogand, Matthew Grieves and Brydie McKee (back) are heading to the national championships this week.

READY TO GO: Victoria Park trampolinists Sam Durkin, Hannah Spidy Brown, Marlee Chopping, Scarlett Price, Reannan Campbell, Elloise Wogand, Matthew Grieves and Brydie McKee (back) are heading to the national championships this week. Allan Reinikka ROK260519atrampol

TRAMPOLINING: Spear, Cooper and Glazebrook: three names synonymous with the success of Victoria Park's trampolining program.

But for the first time in 20 years, the club will send a contingent to nationals that does not include a member of one of those acclaimed families.

Head coach Kerry Smyth said it was time for "some new kids to shine”.

Eight members have been busily preparing for the Australian championships in Melbourne, which launch into action Thursday.

READ: Rocky's state reps soar to success at nationals

READ: Vic Park trampolinists have high hopes for nationals

Five will compete in the international stream - Hannah Spidy Brown and Matthaeus Grieves in junior under-17, Reannan Campbell and Samuel Durkin in youth under-15 and Scarlett Price in youth under-13.

Three others, along with Campbell, compete in the national stream - Brydie McKee and Elloise Wogand in National 6 and Marlee Chopping in National 5.

Smyth believes that all eight have the potential to score podium places.

"Our international stream competitors are in the top of their field in Queensland so we'd certainly expect them to fare well against the rest of Australia,” Smyth said.

"Current national training squad member Hannah Spidy Brown and fellow Queensland high performance squad training partners Samuel Durkin and Matthaeus Grieves have prepared well for the meet and are looking forward to demonstrating their individual prowess in the competition arena.

"After medal-winning performances at the state championships, Reannan Campbell and Scarlett Price are looking for completed routines showing good execution, horizontal displacement and time of flight as they both perform their highest difficulty routines of their competitive career.

"Our national stream competitors have a mix of experience at this level of competition but are quietly confident with their routines and looking forward to the experience ahead of them.”

Smyth said the trampolinists would also be vying for prestigious positions in the GA national training squad for 2020, as well as the High Performance and Team Future programs within Queensland.