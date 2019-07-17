Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman may soon walk free over fatal bashing

17th Jul 2019 11:24 AM

A woman who encouraged two men to bash a Victorian father later found dead in a shallow grave may walk free from jail in a month.

Natalie Dalton was initially charged with murder over the death of 39-year-old Jade Goodwin, whose body was found on the Mornington Peninsula in October 2017.

She instead admitted urging two men to bash Mr Goodwin as payback for an unproven claim he raped a woman.

On Wednesday, she was jailed in the Victorian Supreme Court for two-and-a-half years, with a minimum one year and eight months, after pleading guilty to intentionally causing serious injury.

With more than a year and six months already served awaiting sentence, she could be free in a month.

Prosecutors previously conceded Dalton was not responsible for Mr Goodwin's death.

jade goodwin murder natalie dalton parole

Top Stories

    Claws complete perfect regular season

    premium_icon Claws complete perfect regular season

    Netball Seven from seven after Gladstone win

    • 17th Jul 2019 10:30 AM
    Wallaby greats on way to play CQ Barbarians

    premium_icon Wallaby greats on way to play CQ Barbarians

    Rugby Union See how the two teams line-up for Classic clash in Rockhampton

    • 17th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Woorabinda woman stuns Aussie music scene and climbs charts

    premium_icon Woorabinda woman stuns Aussie music scene and climbs charts

    Music Debut single earns praise for Triple J Unearthed Featured Artist

    New face welcoming visitors to the Cap Coast

    premium_icon New face welcoming visitors to the Cap Coast

    News Yeppoon Visitors Centre recently got a facelift