Vics tyro announces himself with stunning debut knock

TEENAGE batting prodigy Jake Fraser-McGurk carved three fours and a six in a debut effort of 51 runs which contained enough shot-making to get cricket fans very excited.

The 17-year-old Victorian took to the MCG like a duck to water and outscored his captain Peter Handscomb during their 104-run stand which pushed the Vics from 3-88 to beyond Queensland's first innings total of 183.

Handscomb was 27 not out when Fraser-McGurk came to the crease, but a stunning pull shot that race to the boundary early in his innings was an indication of the teen's intent.

It went "thwack" and raced to the MCG boundary, with a rousing round of applause from the growing number of people arriving to watch the new kid on the block.

Half a dozen were plonked together, wearing the yellow and black beanies of Fraser McGurk's club the Monash Tigers, with his mum, Charlotte, also sitting right on the boundary fence, riding every shot.

How about this for your first boundary in #SheffieldShield cricket?! #VICvsQLD pic.twitter.com/zaX1NJIaF7 — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) November 13, 2019

Likened to Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch for his aggressive batting, Fraser McGurk was happy to take on the Queensland bowlers.

He hooked and pulled anything too short, with his cheer-squad clapping everything, singles included.

When Fraser McGurk pushed one through the covers to bring up his 50, Handscomb was only 66, having been outscored by his newest teammate who was lapping up the big stage.

Nicknamed "Rooster", Fraser McGurk asked for number 23, worn by Shane Warne, and also opted for the brightest possible stickers for his bat, happy to stand out as much as possible.

Fraser-McGurk outscored Vics skipper Peter Handscomb in their century partnership.

He hit a six and then a four in consecutive deliveries off spinner Mitchell Swepson to move in to the 40s, and, apart from a couple of streaky inside edges, hardly gave the visitors a chance.

Only given his chance because of Victorian absences, it was the sort of debut innings which could elevate Fraser-McGurk in to a more regular starter for his state.

Teammate Nic Maddinson, who is taking a break from the game for mental health reasons, was at the MCG watching on.

Maddinson could yet return for the next Shield game against NSW later this month, but if he doesn't, the Vics look like they have a handy replacement in Fraser McGurk.