Victim critical after brick attack during home invasion

A man is fighting for his life after he was allegedly attacked with a brick when he woke to find a stranger in his home. Both men have now been identified.

A horrific alleged home invasion that left a 68-year-old man clinging to life was a completely random attack, according to police.

Raymond John French, 68, was awoken to a stranger, who police will allege was 39-year-old Scott James Tanner from Mitchelton, inside his home just after sunrise yesterday.

Police have confirmed initial investigations indicate the pair had never met.

Police will allege Mr French made attempts to force Tanner to leave the home, before a scuffle extended out onto the driveway of the Kedron Brook Rd unit complex.

Tanner is alleged to have used a brick to strike Mr French, who sustained serious head and upper body injuries.

Police will allege that Mr French was left with serious injuries including a fractured skull and jaw.

Police will allege Tanner approached three units in the complex kicking in doors during a drug-fuelled rampage.

It's alleged he kicked in a door of one unit armed with a knife and confronted its occupants.

Tanner was released from prison late last year.

Police at the crime scene on Kedron Brook Road in Wilston. Picture: Tara Croser.

Mr French today remains in hospital in a critical condition, while Tanner briefly had his matter mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

He has been charged with attempted murder, as well as enter dwelling with intent by break (including while armed) and burglary.

His Legal Aid lawyer said his appearance was not required and asked the matter to be adjourned.

Tanner was remanded in custody and his next court date set for May 24.

He was yesterday denied police bail.

WITNESSES' DETAIL HORROR ALONG POPULAR EATING STRIP

The trendy inner-north Brisbane street was yesterday the epicentre of an active police investigation after the terrifying random alleged home invasion.

Specialist officers wearing blue forensic suits made their way to the scene at affluent inner-city Wilston, as the leafy suburb's Kedron Brook Rd lined with police cars about 6.30am.

Police and paramedics raced to a small unit complex nearby to bustling cafes and restaurants after being alerted to the alleged disturbance between Mr French and Tanner.

Officers say an altercation took place on the driveway at Mr French's unit complex.

It's believed authorities had initially been told Mr French had been stabbed, however it was later revealed a brick was allegedly used during the incident.

Queensland Police Service acting regional duty officer for Brisbane region Mick Ackery said police located both men at the scene.

Mr French was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital by Queensland Ambulance's specialist High Acuity Response Unit, while Tanner was taken into police custody.

According to witnesses, Tanner was wearing a forensic suit as he was escorted into the back of a police car.

Several pieces of evidence, including what appeared to be an item of material or clothing, were sprawled on the concrete driveway at the complex while forensic officers and detectives made their way through the complex, which was roped off with police tape.

Carla Vandenbosch, who lives nearby, said she heard fighting coming from the apartment before police arrived.

"I heard some fighting, it was a man yelling and fighting with somebody else and there was an altercation," she said.

"They were scuffling and fighting, they didn't say anything but they were making noises.

"And then after a while police came and sectioned off the area. (One man) got put in a paddy wagon … He was a bit aggravated. He wouldn't calm down."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them as they continue to investigate.

Policelink: 131444

