Victim calls for ‘death trap’ May Downs Rd to be fixed

INCIDENT PRONE: Two utes have rolled on May Downs Rd in less than 48 hours.

CENTRAL Queensland driver Clint Molloy felt like he had been “hit by a bus” when he was “thrown off the road in a heartbeat” by a pothole on May Downs Rd at Clarke Creek on Thursday afternoon.

He was “driving under the speed limit” and “to conditions” when his Toyota Hilux dual cab ute rolled, smashing in his windscreen, lifting his bonnet and ruining his side mirrors.

His ute is a write-off but he’s just thankful he’s not - he was taken to hospital with shoulder injuries and is still recovering.

He said the road was a “death trap”.



“I hadn’t even got to the really really bad part yet,” Clint said.

“This happened five kilometres from the western end on the so-called sealed part.

“They should just fix the road, at least put more signage on it before someone dies.”

Less than 48 hours after Clint’s incident, another ute rolled on the road, which takes the rollover tally to at least four since August.

The Clarke Creek Community Reference Group has been calling on the State Government to fix the road since 2009.

Secretary Lynise Conaghan said watching the number of crashes rise was “beyond frustrating”.

“Surely four accidents in five months shows something needs to be done as a matter of priority before someone is killed,” Lynise said.

The 69 kilometre stretch of road connects Clarke Creek to Middlemount and is used by trucks transporting crops, work commuters and some locals, but Lynise said many residents avoided it.

“We are just lucky no one has been seriously injured,” she said.

She said the road needed to be urgently fixed.

“You can see in the photo there is water on the road. We did get rain but the water hasn’t been able to run off,” she said.

“That is further proof of the hazards of the road.”

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the department is working on a strategy for upgrading May Downs Road, which will identify priority sections for sealing works.

“Once the strategy is completed, we will be in a better position to estimate costs,” a spokesperson said.

“In the interim, we will continue to monitor the road’s condition and undertake maintenance works in coordination with the local council.

“May Downs-Clarke Creek Road had an annual average daily traffic volume of 31 vehicles per day in 2018, with 22 per cent of these being heavy vehicles.”

But after 10 years of calling for the road to be resealed, community members are fearing their location and small population is hurting their chances of seeing change.

“We still pay our rates,” she said.

“There is a lot of money that comes from this region so it’s a bit hard to take when you see magnificent infrastructure built with money that comes out of regions like us.

“It’s only a fair request to see money spent in our region.”

She said more residents would use the road once it was fixed.