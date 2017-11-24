Victim grabs man goatee, gets stabbed in arm, chest

HE claims he went to lock his mate's gate but somehow he ended up with "slash” wounds to the left arm and chest.

Bryce Anthony Boto made these claims Wednesday during a committal hearing for Selwyn Jesse Richards who has been charged with unlawful wounding.

Mr Boto told the court he had gone to the Commercial Wowan Hotel with friends Thomas Bunning and Kristal Allen on October 5, 2015 sometime in the afternoon where they had a meal and a drink.

He said while the trio were at the hotel, Mr Bunning spotted a vehicle he knew was associated with his former wife going past the pub in the direction of Dululu.

Mr Boto said Mr Bunning then became concerned he had not locked his front gate with Ms Allen offering to drive Mr Boto to Mr Bunning's place to lock it.

The court heard Mr Boto and Ms Allen arrived at Mr Bunning's gate before the others.

Mr Boto claimed he was chaining the gate when the green SUV pulled up in front of the gate with its headlights on the gate.

The court heard an argument broke out between Ms Allen and Lynne, Mr Bunning's former wife.

"We were there to do a job,” Mr Boto said.

"We didn't want any confrontations.

"They (Mr Richards and Ms Bunning) were heated when they got there.”

He claimed the argument between the women was about who had the right to be there.

During his cross-examination by defence lawyer Robert Burns, it was established that Ms Bunning got back in the SUV at this point an moved the vehicle to the other side of the road where the argument persisted.

From here, the turn of events is a bit muddled.

Mr Boto told the court early in the questioning that he had seen the knife in Mr Richards' right hand as he sat in the passenger seat of the SUV and he approached the vehicle to stop Mr Richards from exiting the vehicle and hurting Ms Allen and a teenage resident of the street.

Later, Mr Boto said he went to the passenger front door to calm Mr Richards down.

When questioned further by Mr Burn about motive for Mr Boto to approach the vehicle, Mr Boto said there was abuse coming from the car and threats.

The court heard Mr Boto told police at the hospital after the incident that Mr Boto was 'half-way' out of the window and 'punched' him which turned out to be stabbing him with the knife.

He said he had grabbed Mr Richards by his goatee to 'restrain him'.

”I just copped it straight away,” Mr Boto said in court.

”As I went to restrain him, he slashed me in the arm and the chest.”

He said he didn't know at first that he had been stabbed as he had not seen the knife slash his arm as he is blind in one eye.

Mr Burns alleged Mr Boto actually grabbed Mr Richards by the throat to which Mr Boto denied.

Mr Burns also alleged that it was Mr Boto that was the aggressor in the incident, not Mr Richards.

Mr Boto denied the 'aggressor' allegation, but did admit he did become angry after he realised he'd been stabbed and that Ms Allen struggled 'to drag him off'.

Magistrate Cameron Press adjourned the matter with a decision about the hand up to be delivered at a later date.