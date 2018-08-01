Victim in bad way after violent group bashing on street

TWO men and a young teenager have been charged after a violent group bashing at a Sunshine Coast home on Tuesday morning.

Caloundra police constable Alex McEwan said about 1.30am on Tuesday a 24-year-old man was "seriously" beaten by a group of four at a Currimundi home.

He said the victim and a friend arrived at the house where the other four men were drinking alcohol.

Const McEwan said the victim was not known to the group of men however over the course of the night, they all drank together.

About 1.30am a verbal argument between the victim and one of the men sparked a physical fight.

Const McEwan said three other men jumped in on the brawl.

The fight continued onto the street, after the victim tried to escape the house but was followed along Nicklin Way, police claim.

One man allegedly threatened the victim with an axe.

The victim suffered bruising on his face, a broken eye socket and lacerations.

Const McEwan said the victim was struggling to see from both of his eyes and was "in a bad way".

When police and paramedics arrived about 2.15am, several men were seen running from the scene and the victim was transferred via ambulance to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

The victim was questioned by detectives before being released from hospital yesterday.

Maroochydore police Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said it was another "serious assault" on the Coast where "someone could have been killed quite easily".

"Assaults continue to be an issue on the Coast due to people who don't seem able to control their behaviour," he said.

A 14-year-old male and two men, 21 and 47, were charged yesterday with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst in company.

Const McEwan said police arrested one of the offenders at the Currimundi home, however the other two handed themselves into custody about midday.

He said officers were making inquiries today about the fourth man; a 19-year-old who police believe was also involved in the offending.

The two men are due to appear at the Caloundra Magistrates Court on August 22.

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the assault to come forward.