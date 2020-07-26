Victim of domestic violence ‘grateful’ to police

A ROCKHAMPTON father faced court this week after he hid from police in a toilet after contravening a domestic violence order.

The defendant, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 23.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said on July 22 police received information the defendant was at the victim’s address.

Mr Rumford said police attended the victim’s address at 3.30pm and found the defendant hiding in a toilet at the back of the house.

He said the defendant remained hidden for several minutes while police called for him to come out.

He said the victim told police she had not asked the defendant to come over, and that he often went to her address and she found it difficult to ask him to leave.

The victim was grateful police had attended the address and removed the defendant.

The defendant told police he was not given written permission to attend the victim’s address and said he felt he could go to the address as he needed to help with her children.

His explanations for being at the address were not supported by the victim.

The defendant’s defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had gone to the house to spend time with the children and there were no allegations of violence.

“I have told him the importance of understanding the order and told him in future he has to have written permission to go to the victim’s house,” Mr Robertson said.

The defendant was fined $600. A criminal conviction was recorded.