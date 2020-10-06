Victim sustains face laceration in random attack

Bundaberg detectives are currently investigating an incident after a man sustained lacerations to his face in an unprovoked attack.

The incident occurred on October 5, about 8.45pm, when the male victim left a licensed premises on Lyons St, in Mundubbera.

He then continued to walk on Leichardt St towards Bauer St, when a man who is unknown to the victim struck him in the face.

Knocked to the ground during the attack, the male victim sustained a large laceration to the right-hand side of his face and was later treated for the injury.

Detectives are now calling on the public to assist with identifying the man or by providing any information they may have that can help with the investigation.

The attacker who is described as being 175cm tall, slightly tanned and wearing a black hoodie with a motif on the front and blue jeans, fled on foot after the incident.

If you have any information or witnessed anything suspicious in the area, please phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit police.qld.gov.au/reporting and crimestoppersqld.com.au