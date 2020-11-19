Victim took dog to meet kids to “put the wind up them”

A MAN claimed he was attacked by another when he went to investigate noises that could wake his son, but the accused claimed the victim was actually the aggressor.

Numaka Dowling was on trial in the Rockhampton District Court after pleading not guilty on Tuesday (November 17) to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said Isaac Perrett claimed he went outside his Emu Park property on November 26, 2017, about 8.30pm to investigate noise by a group of young people who had been banging on his fence, and was struck by a metal pole three times by Mr Dowling.

She said the crown alleged Mr Dowling hit Mr Perrett in the arm, head and hip.

Mr Perrett, 32, gave evidence he had put his two-year-old son down about 7pm and was lying on the couch watching television when the noise started.

During his interview with police, Mr Dowling admitted to hitting Mr Perrett in the arm and head, however, painted a very different picture of the incident and claimed Mr Perrett was the aggressor.

The crown and defence agreed that Mr Perrett’s injuries were a fractured nose, fractured skull base, laceration to the forehead, fractured pelvis and a cerebral spinal fluid leak which stopped after a day and required no further treatment.

Mr Dowling claimed he acted in self defence.

Isaac Perrett

Isaac Perrett’s version of events

Mr Perrett told the court he had been home all day with his son, playing, watching the cricket and had consumed “no more than 12 beers”.

He said after putting his son to bed about 7pm, he could hear the “kids behind me causing a ruckus”.

“My dogs were going off,” Mr Perrett said.

He claimed the children were yelling and screaming and “carrying on”.

Mr Perrett claimed he went out to the back veranda to yell at them to be quiet and went back inside.

He claimed he then heard noises like someone was running down the side of the fence running a stick against it, which he believed was aimed at enticing his dogs.

Mr Perrett claimed he then went back out of the veranda and told the children to shut up, that it was late and he went back inside.

“About two minutes later, it’s getting louder and louder,” he said.

Mr Perrett told the court he then went downstairs, put his dog Bundy on a lead and grabbed a torch to “go see what was going on”.

He said he found about six or seven children outside who he claimed told him to go back in his house and they could do whatever they wanted.

“I noticed someone in the back of the group coming towards me carrying a long object,” Mr Perrett claimed.

He claimed Mr Dowling swung the metal pole at him and he managed to block it with his arm, but then a second swing hit his head and he fell onto his hands and knees.

Mr Perrett claimed he stepped backwards to walk away from the group and lost his balance.

“The next thing I remember is being on my hands and knees,” he said.

Mr Perrett told the court he was half on the road and half on the footpath, placed his hand to his head and found he was bleeding between his eyes.

He said he took off his singlet and wrapped it around his head, got his phone and rang triple zero.

“There was blood in the gutter outside my house,” Mr Perrett said.

The court heard both crown and defence agreed Mr Perrett was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital with injuries to his arm, head and hip.

Mr Perrett said he spent six or seven days in hospital, bed ridden, on pain killers.

He described the pain to his hip as being “stinging” and “throbbing”.

Photographs were shown to the court of Mr Perrett’s injuries, including a stitched forehead laceration and bruising on his hip near the top of the pelvic bone.

Mr Perrett claimed he had Bundy, who he described as a 30kg staffie/bull terrier dog with the temperament of a teddy bear, on the lead the whole time.

However, during cross examination by defence barrister Scott Moon, the court heard Mr Perrett had told another crown prosecutor, Samantha O’Rourke, during a conference in March 2020 that he had tied Bundy up to a pole because the dog was aggressive.

Mr Moon asked Mr Perrett to describe his level of intoxication, given he had admitted to consuming 12 beers throughout the day.

“I had all my faculties,” Mr Perrett claimed.

When asked why he went out instead of calling police, Mr Perrett said Emu Park police took 20 minutes or longer to attend when called.

“I just wanted to get them off my land and shut up,” Mr Perrett said.

Mr Moon said the group was not on Mr Perrett’s land.

When Mr Moon asked why Mr Perrett took Bundy with him, Mr Perrett responded: “I wanted to exert some authority” and that yelling at them from the backyard hadn’t worked.

“I took Bundy to put the wind up them,” Mr Perrett said.

The court heard Mr Perrett claim he found a scooter bar handle in his back yard when he was released from hospital a week later and did not know how it came to be in his yard.

Investigating and arresting officer Sergeant Doug King’s evidence

Investigating and arresting officer Sergeant Doug King gave evidence, saying he saw a group of children running and playing earlier in the evening in the area of Mr Perrett’s house.

He said he was tasked to attend Mr Perrett’s house about an hour later and found Mr Perrett at the bottom of his stairs with blood on his head and a laceration to his forehead.

Sgt King said he called for an ambulance to attend and noticed there were a few drops of blood at the bottom of the stairs.

He said there wasn’t much lighting and there was not a street light nearby.

He said he got a short version of events from Mr Perrett.

Sgt King said he did smell liquor on Mr Perrett and he was slurring his words, but due to the head injury, did not give much heed to the slurring.

“Because he was intoxicated, I wasn’t taking a statement at the time,” he said.

“In my experience, when people are drunk and get into a fight, they are quite belligerent and want everyone arrested.”

Sgt King said he went next door where he had seen the children playing earlier and found Mr Dowling at the residence.

“When I asked what had occurred, he (Mr Dowling) said there had been an incident … and he had struck the other person with a pole … and he (Mr Dowling) had been bitten by dog,” he said.



“He had a wound on his arm consistent with being bitten by a dog.”

Sgt King said the puncture wounds were weeping and consistent with a dog bite, something he experienced himself a month later.

He said Mr Dowling was cooperative and took him to the location where he had thrown the metal pole after the fight.

Sgt King said Mr Dowling’s version of events did not change between talking to him the night of the incident and the interview which took place four months later.

The interview video recording was played in court.

Numaka Dowling.

Numaka Dowling’s version of events

Mr Dowling told Sgt King he had been playing “piggy” with his cousins that day at Deanna’s place (which was behind Mr Perret’s), got a cramp and watched them from porch.

He said the children stopped playing at one point and then Mr Perrett “was going off in his front yard, calling us ‘black c---s’.”

Mr Dowling claimed Mr Perrett then started accusing the group of stealing toys and jumping his fence.

“I said ‘mate, we’re not in your yard at all’,” Mr Dowling said.

He said Mr Perrett started pulling off a handle, saying he would bash us.

Mr Dowling claimed he told Mr Perrett to come over the fence and say something.

He said Mr Perrett jumped the fence with a little piece of wood and his torch and started swinging it around.

“I just grabbed a scooter’s handle bars,” Mr Dowling said.

He said he told Mr Perrett he didn’t want to hit him, but if he came at him with the wood, he would.

Mr Dowling said Mr Perrett continued to swing items around and that was when Mr Dowling hit Mr Perrett’s torch out of his hands with the handle bars.

“I was sick of him shining the torch in my eyes,” he said.

“Then he grabbed the scooter bars off me ..... he’s jumped back over the fence and I just thought it was calmed down so I went back in and I was standing on Deanna’s porch just to see if he was going to do anything else.

“We were waiting there and I was seeing the torch creeping up the side of his fence towards us.

“He come around the corner, I just ran out there and he had his dog on a leash.”

Mr Dowling claimed Mr Perrett told him he was going to let the dog off the leash to attack him.

“I was like ‘do whatever you want mate’,” he said.

Mr Dowling claimed Mr Perrett let the dog off and it tried to attack him, but he ‘shooed’ it away.

“Then we had a bit of a scuffle around, like I swung at him, missed him, hit him on the side of his arm,” he said.

“He was coming at me and I was just back-pedalling towards the road and then I tripped over and that’s when he jumped on top of me and was like pressing on my jaw .... sort of pumping into the ground.

“I was holding him, making sure he like couldn’t hit me or anything.

“The dog grabbed ahold of my arm and I just let go of him and I grabbed the dog’s jaw so it couldn’t bite me and that’s when he jumped up and I just grabbed the pole and just whacked him.”

Mr Dowling said Mr Perrett “could have done something else” and that was why he hit him with the pole that second time.

CLOSING ADDRESSES

Both crown and defence gave their closing addresses to the jury Wednesday morning.

Ms Sargent said Mr Dowling was inconsistent in his version of events, questioning how he could hold Mr Perrett and his dog’s jaw at the same time.

Mr Moon pointed to three parts of Mr Perrett’s version that put his credibility into question.

He said the first was Bundy the dog being taken by Mr Perrett out of the yard with him and the reasons he gave for doing that.

Mr Moon said the second was the scooter bar handle, which was left out of the assault version given by Mr Perrett, but was found by him in his yard a week later.

He said the third was the bite marks on Mr Dowling, which were seen by the investigating officer the night of the fight.

The jury retired to deliberate before noon.

They returned a verdict of guilty by way of using excessive force about 3.40pm.

This means they accepted Mr Dowling’s version that he was attacked by Mr Perrett and was defending himself, however, used excessive force in doing so.

Mr Dowling will be sentenced today.