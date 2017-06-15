'Victim' was overdramatic, rehearsed and argumentative

A MAN wrongly accused of assaulting a woman five times in one year has walked out of court a free man.

Liam Caleb Gerard Whitfield pleaded not guilty on June 8 to the five common assault charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The court heard Whitfield had been accused of assaulting Nicole McClymont regularly throughout 2015 on five specific dates: January 17, April 3, August 23, November 18-22 and December 13.

Miss McClymont accused Whitfield of biting her, slamming her head into furniture, kicking her, punching her, squeezing her cheeks until her lip split, shaking her face, grabbing her left breast and causing blood blisters, slapping her and spitting on her.

However, Whitfield said he never laid a hand on Miss McClymont but admitted he did lose his temper, smashing household items and punching walls.

He said he'd never seen the photographs submitted in court by the prosecution until the brief of evidence had been handed over from police.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Allan Grant accused Miss McClymont of making up the assault stories in retaliation to charges laid against her by Whitfield in 2012 and his current partner last year.

Miss McClymont told the court she had only pleaded guilty to last year's charge to avoid having a conviction recorded on her criminal record, impacting her career prospects when she finished her law degree, a matter Magistrate Jeff Clark found concerning.

Mr Grant said the November incident wasn't mentioned in a sworn affidavit Miss McClymont had signed last year in relation to other court matters, signed three weeks prior to lodging complaints to police about the alleged assaults.

She replied that due to the stress of a number of court proceedings underway at the same time, she "could not be expected to remember exactly how everything happened in every single incident”.

When asked why she originally took the photos of alleged injuries she told the court it was to show Whitfield when he calmed down and she was able to approach him about the matters.

When asked how she remembered what dates the photographs were taken, she said they were time stamped on her phone.

When handing down his decision, Mr Clarke said Miss McClymont was overdramatic, rehearsed, showed no emotion, was 'matter of fact' when giving evidence and had tried to introduce new potentially damaging evidence or incidents not related to the matters before the court.

"She was argumentative. She refused to answer questions. She continued to talk over the question. She continued to try and control the cross examination from the witness box,” he said.

"To my mind, she adopted an unusual pose.” Mr Clark said Whitfield gave spontaneous answers and even gave evidence that would be damaging to himself whereas in his view, Miss McClymont was "not desirous of telling the truth”.

Mr Clark said there was one thing worse than someone perpetrating this kind of offence and that was "to accuse someone of these sorts of allegations by pointedly observable falsehood.”

"I could not under the circumstances be satisfied that any of the incidents complained of occurred,” he concluded.

"I reject the complainants account in respect of each of the allegations in regards to the obvious inconsistencies, her demeanour and her plausibility of the account.”

The charges against Whitfield were dismissed.