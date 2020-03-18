Menu
VIOLENT: Police are responding to reports of an aggressive robbery in Rockhampton.
VIOLENT: Police are responding to reports of an aggressive robbery in Rockhampton.
Breaking

Victim’s condition unknown after alleged violent robbery

Kaitlyn Smith
18th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
The victim of Tuesday night’s alleged violent robbery has not made any complaints to police.

It is understood a 39-year-old male offender threatened the victim before stealing their wallet and fleeing the scene.

The offence took place at Rockhampton’s Puma Coach Terminal on George St.

No complaints were filed with police as the victim left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

A man of no fixed address, believed to be the suspect, was charged with being a violent public nuisance.

INITIAL: An alleged violent robbery has taken place in Rockhampton’s CBD this evening.

A male suspect believed to be in his late-30s wearing a grey shirt and chino pants was last seen near Project Mex. on George St.

Police responded to reports of the incident around 6.15pm on Tuesday evening.

It is understood the suspect assaulted the victim before stealing their wallet and fleeing on foot.

No weapons are believed to have been used in the alleged robbery.

More to come.

