Victim's family reacts to CQ fraudster's court appeal

Catherine Faye Campbell is self-represented in a Rockhampton District Court trial over charges of fraud, falsifying testimony in documents and perjury. Kerri-Anne Mesner

THE FAMILY of man who was the victim of fraud have reacted to news the woman found guilty by a jury in February is contesting her convictions, calling her an "arrogant, greedy, evil woman without an honest bone in her body”.

Catherine Faye Campbell, 40, fought her fraud related charges in the Rockhampton District Court during a two and a half week trial.

The seven charges were fraud, fraud over $30,000, three counts of provide false declarations and two of perjury during a two and a half week trial last month.

The jury took only a few hours to reach guilty verdicts for all counts.

Campbell filed documents with the court on March 27 only contesting the convictions.

She fraudulently obtained the title of a McEwens Beach property and a Nissan Patrol belonging to Christopher Neil Butler who died on September 18, 2011. The land title transfer occurred two days prior to his death and the car was two months after his death.

Campbell lied in affidavits supplied before the Supreme Court of Mackay for a civil trial in 2012 where Mr Butler's sisters Sue and Karen applied to be executors of Mr Butler's estate. Justice David North ruled in favour of Mr Butler's sisters in the civil trial.

Campbell's perjury charges were the result of evidence she gave at that civil trial.

This week, Mr Bulter's family have issued a statement about Campbell's appeal against her convictions:

"We are not particularly surprised, as this is what she does,” Sue Butler said on behalf of the whole family.

"This is the sort of thing she has done for six and a half years.

"She has taken no responsibility for her actions, she has lied and deceived every step of the way.

"Her love of money knows no bounds. It's that that started this whole thing. We all make mistakes in life - we all do things that we shouldn't.

"But I have no respect for someone who doesn't put their hand up and say "I mucked up, I'll face the consequences" like we all ought to do.

"She has cost our family so much.

"And her children - more innocent parties in this whole mess that she has created. We feel for them.

"She put money above it all. It's sick - she is obviously a very unwell woman. An arrogant, greedy, evil woman without an honest bone in her body. We wish we'd never heard the name Catherine Campbell.

"We're pleased she's inside, it's where she belongs. She deserves a lot longer for what she's done. She doesn't deserve an appeal - it's just more arrogant waste of people's time and taxpayers money.”

The court heard during the Rockhampton trial that only Mr Butler and Campbell's names were on the title document when a Justice of the Peace witnessed it being signed by the pair.

The document shown to the jury showed two names added - those of Ms Campbell's now teenage sons - which were then struck out with pen and the words "The Campbell Family Trust" written underneath.

Campbell initially told the jury she found de-registration papers in the Nissan Patrol's glove box, already signed by Mr Butler. However, during her closing speech, she said the Department of Main Roads and Transport rejected that paper because it was covered in mud and she had to fill out a fresh document so she penned in Mr Butler's name where it asked for the owner's signature.

When Mr Butler's family took "forcible action" by trying to be declared the legal executors of his estate, Campbell tried to stretch was at least was evidently a nine-month housemate arrangement into a two-year one-month defacto relationship to meet the law requirements about claims on defacto's estates.