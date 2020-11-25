Victims honoured in National Road Safety Week

Rockhampton region councillors Drew Wickerson and Tony Williams with TMR's Road Safety manager central region, Colin Edmonston, at the lit up Quay St.

NATIONAL Road Safety Week, also known as Yellow Ribbon Week, was held last week with several activities held in Central Queensland.

Events were held at schools and community networks and a number of Central and Western Queensland Icons were lit up yellow throughout the week to promote the importance of road safety.

In Rockhampton, the entire Quay Street precinct, including the picturesque Customs House and the Golden Nugget honouring Mt Morgan’s historic mining history were two of the landmarks illuminated.

Further west, the iconic Tree of Knowledge in Barcaldine, as well as the Stockman’s Hall of Fame in Longreach, turned yellow for the week.

On Saturday morning, more than 40 cyclists, many decked in yellow, also took part in a regional ride to acknowledge NRSW.

Finishing at Riverston Tea Rooms, riders acknowledged the week with a customised yellow cake and discussed the importance of promoting the “sharing the roa” message to the whole community.

Cycle4Life Co-ordinator Peter Kane trialling the new purpose-built bicycle to take Benevolent residents on rides.

“Road safety is every road user’s responsibility,” Rockhampton Regional Councillor Drew Wickerson said.

“We can significantly reduce the tragic loss of life and serious injuries on our roads by driving to the conditions, not driving tired or distracted by mobile phones or affected by alcohol or drugs.

“As we come into another storm season, never ever attempt to drive through flooded roads.

“It is simply not worth the risk.

Being road safety conscious may well save your own life, the lives of your friends and family or other road users”.

Cr Tony Williams added it was important Central Queenslanders staedy vigilant on the roads all year round.

“Follow the road rules, observe the fatal five, and behave as though each person sharing the road with you is someone you care about,” he said.

Riders in the Riverston Tea Rooms.

Department of Transport and Main Roads Central Region road safety manager Dr Colin Edmonston said positive changes could happen at a grassroots level across Queensland if all road users played their part.

“National Road Safety Week is an opportunity to think about the way we drive and share the road. If we all lead by example, the number of deaths and injuries on our roads will decrease,” Dr Edmonston said.

In 2019, 32 people died on roads in the Central Region, representing 14.6 per cent of the 2019 Queensland road toll, while 777 people were seriously injured or hospitalised.

National Road Safety Week is an initiative of the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group, established by Peter Frazer in memory of his daughter Sarah, who was killed in a crash in New South Wales in 2012.

The start of National Road Safety Week also coincided with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday, November 15.

For more information about National Road Safety Week and to pledge your support, visit

here.

For more information on Queensland road safety initiatives and tips to drive safe, visit here.