Victims of Crime Qld is 'not a compensation scheme'

TERRIFYING: Jacquelyn Donovan endured an hour-long ordeal at the hands of former Capras player Russell Webber .

A GOVERNMENT department has responded to questions of why a Rockhampton woman who had to jump out of a car travelling at 100km/h after her partner told her "I'm going to bury you alive” has to sue him and RACQ.

Jacquelyn Donovan was told in March this year by Victims of Crime Queensland that she had to go through the Compulsory Third Party insurance compensation process for damages after she jumped out of her car driven by Russell Webber on June 12, 2016.

She went through an hour-long ordeal leading up to jumping out of the car, which involved being driven through Rockhampton at up to 100km/h in 70km/h zones and in excess of 140km/h in 100km/h zones, only to be pulled back by her hair with "some force”, resulting in her getting a bloody nose.

She attempted to exit the vehicle when it stopped on Yeppoon Rd but the driver took off while her feet were just on the ground, resulting in her feet being dragged along gravel, ripping the skin off.

"Don't think I haven't done it before,” Webber told her.

"This is it, I'm taking you to your grave. You'd better say your f---ing prayers.”

Webber was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in October 2017 after pleading guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, dangerous driving and driving disqualified.

He was sentenced to two years' jail, to be released on parole on June 25, 2018.

The Morning Bulletin ran a story on July 1 about Ms Donovan's case after the court granted her permission to proceed with lodging a claim against Webber and the vehicle's CTP insurer, RACQ.

A Department of Justice and Attorney-General spokesperson said financial assistance was provided to aid victims recovering from their injuries.

"It is not a compensation scheme,” they said.

The spokesperson said the Victims of Crime Assistance Act 2009 contained confidentiality provisions that prevented the department from commenting on specific cases.

"VOCAA outlines the eligibility criteria required to qualify for financial assistance,” they said.

"VOCAA requires a person who sustains an injury from an act of violence involving motor vehicle to finalise a Compulsory Third Party insurance claim prior to progressing an application for financial assistance. Victims can still access counselling services through the VOCAA scheme while the CTP claim is assessed.”

More information can be found at www.qld.gov.au/law/crime-and-police/victims-and-witnesses-of-crime.