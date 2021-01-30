Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Health

Victoria continues COVID-free streak

by Gerard Cockburn
30th Jan 2021 9:22 AM

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in Saturday's numbers.

The promising figure, marking 24 days of no community transmission, comes as 13,072 Victorians got tested in the 24 hours to midnight.

One new case was reported in the state's hotel quarantine system.

On Friday evening border restrictions with New South Wales were eased.

The Cumberland local government area in Sydney has now moved from red to orange under the Victorian government permit system, with all other Greater Sydney zones transitioning to green.

Residents in the Cumberland area need to get a COVID-19 test in the first three days of being in Victoria.

All other Sydney residents can travel to Victoria without a test but still need to apply for a permit.

Originally published as Victoria continues COVID-free streak

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spacious family home fails to sell under the hammer

        Premium Content Spacious family home fails to sell under the hammer

        Property The Gracemere home is listed for offers over $395,000.

        Hypodermic syringe lands CQ man in court

        Premium Content Hypodermic syringe lands CQ man in court

        Crime Police found the syringe after detaining the Bouldercombe man for a search.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Division over meaning of January 26

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Division over meaning of January 26

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Huge change to plans for Gallery Apartments stage 2

        Premium Content Huge change to plans for Gallery Apartments stage 2

        Property A new development application has been submitted to the council.