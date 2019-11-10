Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Victoria has a 17-year-old debutant

10th Nov 2019 12:30 PM

Jake Fraser-McGurk will become one of Victoria's youngest-ever players when he makes his Sheffield Shield debut on Tuesday.

And the 17-year-old batsman will be wearing the number made famous by Shane Warne.

Fraser-McGurk has been named to play against Queensland at the MCG, becoming the youngest Victorian debutant since Cameron White in 2001 and the third youngest male debutant in Victorian cricket history.

 

Stream international cricket Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS including every Australian Test, ODI and T20I on home soil. Get your 14-day free trial >

 

 

Fraser-McGurk has played two Second XI matches for Victoria this season, making 130 against Queensland and 78 in the second innings against South Australia last week.

He has 211 runs at an average of 52.75.

Cricket Victoria has approved his request to wear the No.23 playing shirt, the number once worn by Warne.

"I wear No.23 for a lot of teams but I'm very excited to get his number," Fraser-McGurk said.

"He (Warne) was obviously a great player for such a long time so to get that number is pretty special,"

Youngest Victorian first-class debutants: Gerry Hazlitt - 17 years 117 days Cameron White - 17 years 203 days Jake Fraser-McGurk - 17 years 215 days

More Stories

Show More
jake fraser-mcgurk shane warne sheffield shield victoria
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRE VIDEO: We were told to get out by 10AM

        premium_icon BUSHFIRE VIDEO: We were told to get out by 10AM

        News WATCH: A steady stream of residents are on the road, evacuating the Cobraball area as a fast-moving bushfire threatens near Yeppoon.

        More bad behaviour at Capricornia Correctional Centre

        premium_icon More bad behaviour at Capricornia Correctional Centre

        News This is the latest incident after two prisoner uprisings and guards being charged.

        SUNDAY FIRE UPDATE: Stay out of the bushfire danger areas

        SUNDAY FIRE UPDATE: Stay out of the bushfire danger areas

        News UPDATE, 1PM: Bushfire in Cobraball/Bungundarra remains at emergency alert level as...