Subscribe Today's Paper
Victoria Park trampolinist takes home gold from Nationals

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
24th Sep 2019 7:39 AM
TRAMPOLINING: Victoria Park’s Samuel Durkin has put in a golden performance at the 2019 National Club Levels on the Gold Coast.

He won the youth international under-15 men’s trampoline, producing a personal best score in technique, time of flight, horizontal displacement and degree of difficulty.

Coach Kerry Smyth said that after leading the field from qualification, Durkin excelled in a zero start final with a controlled and precise execution of his 10-skill routine.

Durkin was also sixth in the double mini trampoline, his scores in both events putting him in contention for national selection to compete at the World Age competition in Japan in December.

Durkin was one of four Victoria Park members who competed in eight events and finished with one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

The three-day event at Carrara Stadium was the biggest single gymnastics event convened nationally, with 550 gymnasts taking part.

Scarlett Price won silver in the trampoline and was fourth in the double mini tramp in the under-13 women.

Smyth said her performance marked an important breakthrough at national level.

“Scarlett executed routines to a personal best score and difficulty, introducing new skills successfully,” she said.

“She came from fourth place in qualifying to compete on a zero start final to outclass all but one of her opposition to win the silver medal.”

Hannah Spidy-Brown came from behind to win bronze in the double mini trampoline in the junior international under-17 women.

Smyth said that despite recording an excellent start to the trampoline event, Spidy-Brown wasn’t able to back up with her second voluntary and ultimately finished seventh.

Matt Grieves, who competed in the junior international under-17 men, was seventh in trampoline and fourth in double mini trampoline.

