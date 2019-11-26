Victoria Park’s trampolinists celebrated

Some of the Level 4-10 club championship medallists and perpetual trophy winners are (back row, from left) Lachlan Wyvill, Sam Durkin, Matt Grieves, Cooper Lill and Hannah Spidy-Brown; middle row Jessica Spidy-Brown, Izabel Batson, Scarlett Price, Reannan Campbell, Marlee Chopping and Tessie Whittaker; and (front row) Paige Brady, Ainslee Bettridge, Kaylee Parkinson and Elloise Wogand.

TRAMPOLINING: Five trampolinists had their names etched on two perpetual trophies apiece following impressive performances at Victoria Park’s club championships.

Kaylee Parkinson, Lachlan Wyvill, Cooper Lill, Elloise Wogand and Hannah Spidy-Brown were crowned champions in their respective levels in both individual and double mini trampoline.

The fantastic five were among 65 trampolinists who competed from Pre-Level 1 through to Level 10.

The annual championships were convened by head coach Kerry Smyth for the 35th consecutive year.

Level 3 medallists (back row, from left) Perah Kerr, Lily Matthews, Kaylee Parkinson, Lara Kamau and Helena Batson; and (front row) Alexis Jenkins, Ada Kitzleman, Emma Wright and Monet Kerr.

“The club championships are an opportunity for a lot of the kids to be introduced to a competitive event, and it sets them up for next year when they will start doing regional competitions,” Smyth said.

“It also gives the individual coaches a chance to assess the kids they’re bringing through.

“They can see them in local competition and determine where they want to direct their attentions, be it on learning more skills or improving techniques.

“The history of our club is recorded on our perpetual trophies. They provide a line-up of the trampolinists who have progressed from Level 1 to Level 10.

“The kids really enjoy being able to see that they’re following in the footsteps of their parents or their siblings or their coaches.

“There is a fair bit of history attached to the club championships which makes them more than just a competition.”

Club Championship results

Trampoline

Pre Level 1 women 1st Pippa Kaufmann, 2nd Grace Swanepoel, 3rd Jessica Savage. Pre Level 1 men 1st William Smyth. Level 1 women 1st Halle Dunne, 2nd Harriet Davis, 3rd Evie Kele. Level 1 men 1st Joshua Poggenpoel, 2nd Jaxon Littlewood. Level 1A women 1st Naviah Cook, 2nd Elise Buckenham, 3rd Hollie Wogand. Level 1A men 1st Eli Gorman. Level 2 women 1st Olivia Rooney, 2nd Matilda Passmore, 3rd Annika Baxter. Level 2 men 1st Sam Cofield, 2nd Thomas Burke. Level 2 women 1st Chloe Weiland, 2nd Lavanni Stewart, 3rd Mikayla Lynch. Level 2A men 1st Ethan Seeney, 2nd Will Griffin. Level 3 women 1st Emma Wright, 2nd Alexis Jenkins, =3rd Lara Kamau & Zarah Hood. Level 3A women 1st Lily Matthews, 2nd Perah Kerr. Level 4 women 1st Kaylee Parkinson, 2nd Ainslee Bettridge, 3rd Luda Dunbar. Level 5 women 1st Marlee Chopping. Level 5 men 1st Karlin McKee. Level 6 women 1st Elloise Wogand, 2nd Scarlett Price & Tessie Whittaker, 3rd Talia Bauman. Level 6 men 1st Lachlan Wyvill. Level 7 women 1st Reannan Campbell, 2nd Jessica Spidy Brown. Level 7 men 1st Cooper Lill. Level 8-10 women 1st Hannah Spidy Brown. Level 8-10 men 1st Samuel Durkin, 2nd Matthaeus Grieves.

Double Mini Trampoline

Pre Level 1 women 1st Jessica Savage. Pre Level 1 men 1st William Smyth. Level 1 women 1st Naviah Cook, 2nd Pippa Kaufmann, -3rd Evie Kele & Harriet Davis. Level 1 men 1st Eli Gorman, 2nd Joshua Poppenpoel, 3rd Jaxon Littlewood. Level 2 (8&Under) women 1st Olivia Volling, 2nd Matilda Passmore, 3rd Chloe Weiland. Level 2 (9&over) women 1st Lavanni Stewart, 2nd Mikayla Lynch, 3rd Hollie Wogand. Level 2 men 1st Will Griffin, 2nd Sam Cofield, 3rd Ethan Seeney. Level 3 (9&Under) women 1st Emma Wright, 2nd Ada Kitzleman, 3rd Helana Batson. Level 3 (10&Over) women 1st Kaylee Parkinson, 2nd Lily Matthews, 3rd Lara Kamau. Level 4 women =1st Ainslee Bettridge & Luda Dunbar, 2nd Paige Brady, 3rd Izabel Batson. Level 5 women 1st Scarlett Price, 2nd Marlee Chopping, 3rd Talia Bauman. Level 4 men 1st Lachlan Wyvill, 2nd Karlin McKee. Level 6 women 1st Elloise Wogand, 2nd Reannan Campbell, 3rd Jessica Spidy Brown. Level 6 men 1st Cooper Lill. Level 8-10 women 1st Hannah Spidy Brown. Level 8-10 men 1st Matthaeus Grieves.

Perpetual trophy winners

Level 1 TRP champion: Naviah Cook

Level 2 TRP champion: Lavanni Stewart

Level 3 TRP champion: Lily Matthews

Level 1-3 DMT champion: Kaylee Parkinson

Level 4 Womens TRP champion: Kaylee Parkinson

Level 4 Womens DMT champion: Ainslee Bettridge and

Luda Dunbar

Level 5 Mens TRP champion: Karlin McKee

Level 5 Mens DMT champion: Lachlan Wyvill

Level 5 Womens TRP champion: Marlee Chopping

Level 5 Womens DMT champion: Scarlett Price

Level 6 Mens TRP champion: Lachlan Wyvill

Level 6 Mens DMT champion: Cooper Lill

Level 6 Womens TRP champion: Elloise Wogand

Level 6 Womens DMT champion: Elloise Wogand

Level 7 Mens TRP champion: Cooper Lill

Level 7 Womens TRP champion: Reannan Campbell

Level 8-10 Mens TRP champion: Samuel Durkin

Level 8-10 Mens DMT champion: Matthaeus Greives

Level 8-10 Womens TRP champion: Hannah Spidy-Brown

Level 8-10 Womens DMT champion: Hannah Spidy-Brown