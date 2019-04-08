Menu
Will Connolly aka EggBoy on The Project, Ch 10
Crime

Police searching for egg boy attacker

8th Apr 2019 3:26 PM

THE man who allegedly kicked "Egg Boy" while he was being held to the ground is being sought by police.

Will Connolly, the 17-year-old dubbed "Egg Boy", gained worldwide notoriety after footage emerged of him cracking an egg on Senator Fraser Anning's head after the New Zealand terror attack.

Afterwards Senator Anning turned around and struck Connolly twice before he was tackled to the ground by a group of supporters.

Victoria Police are now appealing for public assistance in identifying a man who they say kicked the 17-year-old numerous times while he was being held down by others.

Investigators have released a picture of a male they want to question over the assault, which happened on March 16 in Moorabbin.

A male who allegedly kicked ‘Egg Boy’ Will Connolly. Picture: Victoria Police/AAP
A male who allegedly kicked ‘Egg Boy’ Will Connolly. Picture: Victoria Police/AAP


Connolly and Senator Anning have both been interviewed by police and the investigation into the initial incident remains ongoing.

Fraser Anning is egged by William Connolly.
Senator Anning was last week censured by parliament for "shameful and pathetic" comments linking the Christchurch terror attacks to Muslim immigration.

The Queenslander was rebuked by his colleagues on Wednesday for blaming Muslim migrants for the horrific attack last month in which a white supremacist killed 50 worshippers at mosques.

Senator Anning originally stood for One Nation and entered parliament after the party's Malcolm Roberts was disqualified for being a dual citizen.

