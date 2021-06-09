Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded one new local case of coronavirus on Wednesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett
Victoria has recorded one new local case of coronavirus on Wednesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett
News

Victoria records 1 new local case

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Jun 2021 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM

Victoria has recorded one new local case of coronavirus on Wednesday.

The Department of Health confirmed it was linked to a previous cluster, with the person already in quarantine.

It means Melbourne’s lockdown looks almost certain to be scrapped on Thursday when government officials front the media later on Wednesday.

Active cases across Victoria dropped from 92 on Tuesday to 83 on Wednesday.

There were also no new exposure sites added to the Department of Health’s long list overnight, suggesting the latest outbreak to plunge Victoria into it’s fourth major lockdown in 12 months was under control.

Health authorities made a major breakthrough on Tuesday night when contact tracers found a genomic link between a returned traveller who entered the state’s hotel quarantine system on May 8 and the West Melbourne Delta cluster.

Victorian acting premier James Merlino is expected to front the media later on Wednesday to announce the ending of Melbourne’s lockdown at 11.59pm on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Ian Currie
Victorian acting premier James Merlino is expected to front the media later on Wednesday to announce the ending of Melbourne’s lockdown at 11.59pm on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Ian Currie

Health officials were now investigating “four main theories” on how the highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant – infamous for its rapid spread across India – seeped into the Melbourne community.

The traveller arrived from Sri Lanka on May 8 and tested positive that same day before being transferred from the Novotel Ibis quarantine hotel to the Holiday Inn health hotel May 14.

Victorian acting premier James Merlino is expected to front the media later on Wednesday to announce the ending of Melbourne’s lockdown at 11.59pm on Thursday.

A raft of Covid-19 measures will remain in place, including an expected travel rule limiting Melburnians to move only within a 25km radius. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Ian Currie
A raft of Covid-19 measures will remain in place, including an expected travel rule limiting Melburnians to move only within a 25km radius. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Ian Currie

A raft of Covid-19 measures will remain in place, including an expected travel rule limiting Melburnians to move only within a 25km radius.

It is supposed to limit movement across the state ahead of the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

Originally published as Victoria records 1 new local case

Just In

    Just In

      Buckley’s Magpie bombshell

      Buckley’s Magpie bombshell
      • 9th Jun 2021 10:02 AM

      Top Stories

        Man charged with attempted murder after CQ machete attack

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder after CQ machete attack

        News A man suffered slashing injuries to his face, head, and chest after a machete attack during a neighbourhood dispute in Central Queensland.

        Multi-vehicle crash in Rockhampton CBD Tuesday evening

        Premium Content Multi-vehicle crash in Rockhampton CBD Tuesday evening

        News Ambulance took one person to Rockhampton Hospital

        UPDATE: Vehicle rollover with two children inside

        Premium Content UPDATE: Vehicle rollover with two children inside

        News Emergency services were called to the scene 10kms outside of Rockhampton

        Man suffers head injury in Sth Rockhampton crash

        Premium Content Man suffers head injury in Sth Rockhampton crash

        News One patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital after the two-vehicle crash