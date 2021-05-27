Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Victorian health department has released the latest coronavirus tally. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
The Victorian health department has released the latest coronavirus tally. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty
Health

Victoria records 11 new virus cases

by Frances Vinall
27th May 2021 6:40 AM | Updated: 9:48 AM

Victoria has recorded 11 coronavirus cases overnight, as a cluster that started in Melbourne's northern suburbs continues to grow.

The state's Department of Health reported that that there were 34 active cases in the state on Thursday morning.

It reported 12 new cases on Thursday, however one had previously been revealed in Wednesday's figures.

There are now 26 cases linked to an outbreak which is of the Indian variant of COVID-19.

The past 24 hours had been described as critical by Acting Premier James Merlino, who had warned that he couldn't rule out taking "further action" to stop the spread.

A press conference is expected on Thursday where Mr Merlino will reveal whether there will be a lockdown.

People are being urged to get tested if they have symptoms. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
People are being urged to get tested if they have symptoms. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Of particular concern to authorities is a bar crawl an infectious person went on in South Yarra and Prahran on Saturday night until the early hours of Sunday morning.

A growing list of exposure sites had led to fears Melbourne could be plunged into a snap lockdown - a fourth lockdown for the city.

Earlier in the week the government introduced restrictions including wearing masks indoors in all settings, a limit of five people in homes, and no more than 30 for public gatherings.

The number of tests has remained high with 40,411 carried out in the last 24 hours.

People have been fleeing Melbourne due to fears the city could be locked down while panic buying has also returned.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Victoria records 11 new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services respond to ‘nose to tail’ crash

        Premium Content Emergency services respond to ‘nose to tail’ crash

        News Steam was coming from the radiator of one of the vehicles.

        OPINION: Governments mute on important COVID questions

        Premium Content OPINION: Governments mute on important COVID questions

        Letters to the Editor Letters and SMSes to the editor and Harry’s View.

        Birthday fine for domestic violence offender

        Premium Content Birthday fine for domestic violence offender

        Crime Domestic violence offender fined on his 31st birthday after kicking victim out of...

        Gracey’s new plans to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel

        Premium Content Gracey’s new plans to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel

        News A new development application was lodged with council this month with works...