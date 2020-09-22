Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 28 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
22nd Sep 2020 9:03 AM

 

Victoria has recorded a slight spike in virus cases with 28, and three more deaths according to Sky News.

It comes after the state recorded just 11 on Monday - the state's lowest daily tally since June 16.

Melbourne's 14-day average continues its downward trend, dipping to 34.4.

It means the city could be on track to an easing of restrictions before the scheduled date in late October.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of lockdown measures from September 28.

The 14-day rolling average for regional Victoria is at 1.6 as of Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews raised the possibility of easing some restrictions as early as Sunday.

"We are poised to take some significant steps, albeit they are safe and steady steps on Sunday," he said on Monday.

"We are in that 30-50 band and it looks like we are going to stay there. That is really very, very important."

Mr Andrews will front the media later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Victoria records 28 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Smith ready to go in IPL

    Smith ready to go in IPL
    • 22nd Sep 2020 9:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Monday’s big stories. Catch up on the new carpark for Mt Archer, a chemical spill in a Rocky pool and the newest coffee...

        Trainer has eye on $160K+ up for grabs in CQ feature races

        Premium Content Trainer has eye on $160K+ up for grabs in CQ feature races

        Horses Trainer ‘zeroing in’ on lucrative spoils of two Central Queensland races.

        Assault accused had daily access to alcohol in dry community

        Premium Content Assault accused had daily access to alcohol in dry community

        News Alcoholic accused of assaulting a taxi driver, drinking in a dry community

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Nature may be our saving grace

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Nature may be our saving grace

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.