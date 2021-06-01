Menu
There are now 329 exposure sites across Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
News

Victoria records 3 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
1st Jun 2021 7:27 AM | Updated: 9:14 AM

Victoria has recorded three new local cases of Covid-19 as contact tracers scramble to keep the fast spreading infection out of aged care facilities.

There are now a total of 63 active cases and 329 exposure sites across the state.

The Victorian health department reported 9 new cases on Tuesday, however six had previously been announced on Monday.

It comes as the first few cases of the state’s latest outbreak cropped up in aged care on Monday.

Two staff members and one resident have contracted coronavirus at Arcare Maidstone, while it was also revealed on Monday another worker at the BlueCross Western Gardens nursing home in Sunshine tested positive.

Another two nursing homes are on high alert after staff members worked at the affected facilities.

The next few days have been critical in deciding whether to extend the state’s lockdown.

More to come

Originally published as Victoria records 3 new virus cases

