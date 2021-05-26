Menu
New local COVID cases has Melbourne on edge. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

Victoria records 5 new Covid-19 cases

by Anton Nilsson
26th May 2021 8:01 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM

Victoria has recorded five new local coronavirus cases as a cluster that was first detected in Melbourne grows.

The city is on edge after several local cases of coronavirus were detected this week, prompting warnings to people who visited a football game at the MCG.

Victorian health authorities sent out a late-night update warning tens of thousands of fans they could have been infected.

The case was sitting in Zone 4, Level 1 of the Great Southern Stand (the Punt Rd end of the stand).

Victoria Health said people seated in Zone 4, Level 1 – those with a bay between M1 & M16 on their match ticket – will be contacted directly with advice to get tested & isolate until negative. You can view the map in full here.

There were fears the virus could have spread to the area around the regional city of Bendigo as well.

A person that later tested positive to coronavirus visited a hairdresser there at the weekend.

Anyone who was at the hair salon Bendigo Hairfolk on 33 Williamson Street on May 22, between 9.40am and 10.10am, should get tested and isolate until receiving a negative result.

Bendigo is located 160km northwest of Melbourne, a drive of about 2 hours.

There was also an alert for the nearby town of Axedale, where a person who later tested positive attended a lunchtime function at a local tavern.

More to come.

Originally published as Victoria records 5 new Covid-19 cases

