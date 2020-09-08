Daily coronavirus infections in Victoria have increased again after falling for four straight days with 55 new cases recorded overnight.

It comes after 41 new cases were recorded on Monday, the lowest daily increase since 41 cases were reported on June 28.

Eight more people have died from the virus, taking the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 683.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 19,600, with case figures steadily falling since Thursday's 113.

Locals enjoying the warmer weather on the Yarra trail on Monday during their hour of daily exercise in Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

The figures were released by the Department of Health and Human Services over Twitter on Tuesday morning, with more detail expected later at the Premier's media conference.

Premier Daniel Andrews said on Monday that Victoria's tough lockdown restrictions could be eased quicker if case numbers dramatically dropped.

He said the government "would obviously remodel the whole (road to recovery plan)" if there was a significant and dramatic shift in the cases data.

"If there's step change, well then of course we would always reserve the right to look at that, model it, make sure it was truly representative of how much virus was out there and then we would make judgments based off that," Mr Andrews said.

"It's all driven off data and if the data was to fundamentally change well then we would be standing up making different announcements."

The Premier extended Melbourne's stage 4 lockdown for another fortnight when he announced the state's road to recovery on Sunday.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of restrictions from September 28.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Victoria records 55 new infections