Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Arcare Maidstone aged care facility was deep cleaned after a worker tested positive to coronavirus. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
Arcare Maidstone aged care facility was deep cleaned after a worker tested positive to coronavirus. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui
News

Victoria records five new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
31st May 2021 7:31 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM

Victoria has recorded five new local cases of Covid-19 as the state approaches the halfway mark of its seven day snap lockdown.

There are now a total of 54 active cases in the state.

It comes as the state’s first mystery case emerged on Sunday after a staff member at the Arcare aged care home in Maidstone contracted Covid-19.

The infected staff member, a woman in her 50s, worked two days while ­infectious.

Contact tracers are yet to uncover how the worker caught the virus.

More to come

Originally published as Victoria records five new cases

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics assess truck driver at Peak Downs crash

        Premium Content Paramedics assess truck driver at Peak Downs crash

        News The rollover was reported just after five o’clock Monday morning

        Sunday night attacks in Rockhampton “apparently unrelated”

        Premium Content Sunday night attacks in Rockhampton “apparently unrelated”

        News Criminal Investigation yet to confirm details of weapon in second attack

        Ex-employee files $840,000 lawsuit against Dominic Doblo

        Premium Content Ex-employee files $840,000 lawsuit against Dominic Doblo

        Business A former employee of his gardening and mowing business claims he fell into the...

        Yeppoon vets lodges plans again to expand clinic

        Premium Content Yeppoon vets lodges plans again to expand clinic

        Pets & Animals There would more surgery and treatment rooms, animal wards and an imaging room...