Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Victoria records no new cases

by Anthony Piovesan
11th Jan 2021 8:15 AM

 

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Monday as more than 18,000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health and Human Services also revealed one new infection in returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are 40 active cases of COVID-19 across the state. There were 18,660 tests undertaken in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases linked to the Black Rock Thai restaurant cluster remains at 27.

The number of people in isolation in Victoria because they are either positive cases or primary close contacts of cases stands at 2460.

There are now more than 200 testing centres in operation in Victoria, including a new testing site near gate one at the MCG.

Almost 200,000 tests have been taken in Victoria since the start of the year.

Originally published as Victoria records no new cases

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hospitalised after 4WD rollover on Burnett Highway

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after 4WD rollover on Burnett Highway

        News Emergency services are racing to the Burnett Highway where he was discovered this morning

        RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        Premium Content RIP Malcolm Doyle: Tributes flow for Rocky legend

        News Former Bronco and Cowboy Scott Minto was 12 when he first met Malcolm: “I found him...

        CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        Premium Content CQ couple snap up coastal home with stunning views

        News The Moranbah couple moved in on Christmas Eve so they could have Christmas in their...

        Yeppoon woman’s suspension lifted from 1 month to 2 years

        Premium Content Yeppoon woman’s suspension lifted from 1 month to 2 years

        News Brooke Haidee Thompson made a stupid mistake and it cost her big time.