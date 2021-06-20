Victoria recorded no new local cases on Sunday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Luis Ascui

Victoria has recorded no new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

The state’s health department announced zero new local cases about 8.30am, along with two new infections in hotel quarantine.

The number of active cases in Victoria is 51, the same number as Saturday.

The results came from 19,502 tests, while 12,242 vaccine doses were also administered in the past 24 hours.

In another promising sign, no new public exposure sites have been added in the past three days.

The number of venues has steadily fallen over the past fortnight from almost 400 to 113 on Sunday morning.

Victoria’s Covid-19 restrictions could be eased again this week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

Six Covid-19 positive patients remain in hospital, with one case receiving intensive care.

The state’s coronavirus restrictions could be eased again later this week if low case numbers continue.

The rules were last eased on Thursday night with the border between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria removed, along with the 25km metro travel limit.

Masks are no longer required outdoors but are still recommended when social distancing of 1.5m couldn’t be maintained.

Other restrictions eased include two visitors plus dependants per day being permitted to gather inside private homes in Melbourne and up to five people plus dependants in regional Victoria.

Twenty people can gather outside in Melbourne and 50 in regional Victoria.

Gyms can also open across Melbourne with density limits and CovidSafe plans in place, with hair and beauty services now able to operate without masks during service.

Originally published as Victoria records zero new local cases