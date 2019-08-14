Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli is seeking to uphold the seal of confession
Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli is seeking to uphold the seal of confession
News

Victorian clergy pressured to report abuse

14th Aug 2019 10:38 AM

PRIESTS will be compelled to break the seal of the confessional and report admissions of child abuse under news laws being introduced in Victoria.

The laws, introduced into parliament on Wednesday, will make religious ministries mandatory reporters of abuse suspicions, alongside police, teachers, medical practitioners and early childhood workers.

"It's pretty simple: if you think a child is being abused, you have to report it," Child Protection Minister Luke Donnellan said in a statement.

"We're committed to driving this cultural change to make Victoria safer for our children."

The laws were a bi-partisan promise ahead of last year's state election.

But while both sides of politics agree, the Catholic Church says it will uphold the confessional.

"I am strongly committed to reporting to the appropriate authorities, and have already exercised that duty here in Melbourne. I am also strongly committed to upholding the seal of confession," Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli wrote in a pastoral letter in August last year when the laws were first flagged.

The Children Legislation Amendment Bill will also limit the right of appeal to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal of murderers, rapists and other criminals rejected for working with children checks.

More Stories

Top Stories

    'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    premium_icon 'It's proof the rehab needs to be built' Man dies from drugs

    News HER friend's "cheeky grin” is a picture Bernadine Allen can't remove from her mind no matter how many tears she cries but all she has of him now is a memory.

    Is this young super fish our next Comm Games prospect?

    premium_icon Is this young super fish our next Comm Games prospect?

    Swimming Teen 'tracking very well' compared to Aussie swimmer Alanna Bowles

    Rocky dad to jump on the back of a bull for the first time

    premium_icon Rocky dad to jump on the back of a bull for the first time

    News The event is raising money for the Black Dog Ball

    CQ defence service heroes to be honoured at ceremony

    premium_icon CQ defence service heroes to be honoured at ceremony

    News Emergency services employees' names join list of those recognised