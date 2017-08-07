Victorian firm snaps up high-profile Rocky business for $2.25M

HOT PROPERTY: Prominent Rockhampton BP sells for $2.25 million following a string of recent commercial investments in the region.

A PROMINENT Rockhampton BP was snapped off the market for $2.25 million.

The Kent St service station is just 46m from the Bruce Hwy and nets $178,350 per annum plus GST, according to Commercial Real Estate Agent.

Victorian-based company A & C Parente Investments Pty Ltd purchased the business for $2.25 million on July 5; a half-million-dollar increase from its $1.75m sale on July 25, 2007.

This sale adds to the millions of dollars injected into the Rockhampton region's commercial property market, following a string of high-profile investments.

Commercial real estate agent and auctioneer Robin McArthur said both local and national buyers had been active in the market.

Mr McArthur said his real estate agency had received plenty of interest in the Yeppoon and Rockhampton Cranston's Pies properties, which he expected to sell in the near future.

Selling points for the Kent St BP were Rockhampton's position as the "regional capital of Central Queensland” given its 83,439 population (ABS).

Commercial Real Estate Agent also spruiked Rockhampton as the Beef Capital, with more than 2 million head of cattle in the region.

Burgess Rawson are also the agents selling another service station, the Puma on Queen Elizabeth Dr.

It is up for grabs at an undisclosed price, with a net income of $362,853pa plus GST (plus outgoings as at November, 2017).

FIVE RECENT COMMERCIAL BUILDING SALES:

1. 39 Bridge St, Berserker:

Sold on March 28 this year for about $ 900,000 to a Melbourne investor.

This refurbished showroom/workshop is a former pub, and is zoned for business or centre.

39 Bridge Street Contributed

2. 37 Main St, Park Avenue:

Sold for $750,000 to a local investor.

37-39 Main Street Contributed

3. 90 James St, Mount Morgan:

Railway Hotel, sold freehold to a local business man for $330,000 on December 22, 2016.

90 James Street Contributed

4. 3-5 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Rockhampton:

Subway drive thru sold to Melbourne-based investor for $1,805,000 on October 26, 2016.

3-5 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Berserker sold on October 26, 206 for $1,805,000. Core Logic

5. Red Rooster 117 Musgrave St, Berserker:

Sold on September 14 last year to Melbourne-based investor for $1.6m.