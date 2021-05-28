Menu
Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino has asked for the Australian Defence Force to help with the latest outbreak. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
News

Victorian leader’s virus request

by Caroline Schelle
28th May 2021 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM

Victoria’s acting premier has asked for Australian Defence Force members to help with the latest coronavirus outbreak in the state.

The state recorded four community cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours as it starts its “circuit-breaker” lockdown.

There is “additional assistance” the state needs, and Acting Premier James Merlino said he contacted the Prime Minister on Friday.

“We’ll be putting a formal request through for additional ADF staff, so the request for 160 ADF staff for at least the next fortnight,” Mr Merlino told reporters during a press conference.

The defence staff would be used to supplement police doorknocking positive cases and primary close contacts, he said.

It comes as more than 47,000 people were tested for the virus and 17,000 vaccines were administered on Thursday.

In Victoria more than one million vaccine doses have been delivered.

More to come

Originally published as Victorian leader’s virus request

