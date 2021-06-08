Victorians to score $200 vouchers

The Victorian government has announced a new set of tourism vouchers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

The Victorian government has announced a new set of tourism vouchers. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Victorians will be handed 10,000 new $200 vouchers to help regional hospitality and tourism businesses hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown.

Acting Premier James Merlino announced a $32.2 million package on Sunday to support the tourism industry, including 10,000 new travel vouchers on offer.

“Today we are announcing a $32.2 million package, made up of $16 million to provide a further round of the very popular regional tourism vouchers,” Mr Merlino said.

Regional travel vouchers will be valued at $200 each.

An additional 70,000 unclaimed vouchers from a previous scheme are also on offer.

The new vouchers equate to about $2 million dollars and not the total $16 million specified by the acting premier.

“A $16 million investment will fund a fourth release of popular regional travel vouchers – 10,000 new vouchers and 70,000 vouchers allocated through previous rounds but not claimed,” the Victorian government said in a statement.

Victorians will be handed 10,000 new vouchers to help hospitality and tourism businesses. Picture: Josie Hayden

“A release date for the vouchers and travel windows will be advised in due course.”

A further $11.8 million will be spent on $4500 payments to businesses, resulting in all Victorian tourism operators receiving a total of $7000 in support during the snap lockdown.

The government has also implemented a $4.4 million package for ski and mountain operators.

Alpine businesses will receive grants of up to $15,000 to help them comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

The travel voucher scheme will be extended by three weeks due to lockdown restrictions.

“Travel vouchers provide a terrific incentive for Victorians to explore their own backyard and we know from recent experience that they will be popular,” Victorian Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said.

Originally published as Victorians to score $200 vouchers