Victoria’s new rules after NSW virus cases

State and territory leaders have adopted a cautious approach to two new cases of Covid-19 in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

State and territory leaders have adopted a cautious approach to two new cases of Covid-19 in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Victoria is imposing new Covid-19 restrictions on NSW following an outbreak of the virus, while South Australia and Tasmania have shut their borders to anyone who visited a “high-risk” site.

The Victorian Health Department announced late on Thursday that the chief health officer was assessing the risks of community transmission within NSW.

“(He) has initially designated the NSW local government areas of City of Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra as orange zones under Victoria’s travel permit system,” the department tweeted.

Anyone arriving into Victoria from those areas must obtain an orange zone permit, isolate and get tested upon arrival, and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.

Those who have arrived into Victoria from June 11 must isolate, get tested and stay isolated until negative.



“The chief health officer strongly advises those planning to travel from Victoria to the City of Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra LGAs to reconsider,” the department warned.

Anyone arriving into Victoria from City of Sydney, Waverley and Woollahra LGAs must obtain an orange zone permit at https://t.co/v9Ej7FMa8U, isolate and get tested upon arrival and stay isolated they receive a negative result. [2/6] — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) June 17, 2021

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens gave his state’s border update earlier on Thursday after NSW authorities revealed an outbreak of the virus in Sydney’s east had risen to three cases.

He said the border was closed to anyone who had been to a “high risk” area, and anyone who had already arrived in South Australia should isolate and contact SA Health for advice.

South Australians who have been at high-risk spots and are still in NSW are urged to isolate there and contact SA Health to discuss getting home.

“Given some of the locations that are mentioned, there’s a possibility that we’ll have people in South Australia who had visited in recent days,” Mr Stevens told reporters.

“We don’t have a specific number, but given that we’re talking about isolated, high-risk locations, we don’t anticipate that this will have a significant impact on the broader community.”

The Bondi Beach Covid-19 testing clinic in Sydney. Two Sydney cases have been detected, and state and territory leaders are taking a cautious approach to a potential outbreak. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard

Meanwhile, Tasmania has conditionally closed its border and called on anyone who has visited a site since June 11 to isolate and get tested.

“Anyone who is planning on travelling to Tasmania who has been to any of these high-risk premises at the specified dates and times will not be permitted to enter the state,” Tasmania’s director of public health Mark Veitch said.

In Queensland, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said travel restrictions to Greater Melbourne remained in place for another seven days even though Victoria had eased restrictions and was allowing crowds to return to AFL matches and increasing attendances for weddings, funerals and religious gatherings.

“In line with other jurisdictions, we will maintain restrictions on travel from Greater Melbourne for another seven days, and we strongly advise those planning travel to Greater Sydney to reconsider,” Ms Palaszczuk tweeted.

In line with other jurisdictions, we will maintain restrictions on travel from Greater Melbourne for another seven days, and we strongly advise those planning travel to Greater Sydney to reconsider. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) June 16, 2021

NSW recorded two new cases on Wednesday, causing serious concern there may be more positive tests to come after one of those who tested positive visited major retail stores and a cinema.

The first positive case visited several venues between June 11-15, including Myer and David Jones at Bondi Junction Westfield, and also caught a movie at Event Cinemas.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young was taking no chances and directed anyone who had been to an exposure site to “automatically” quarantine.

“It’s important that anyone who has been to these venues in Sydney follow the advice of NSW Health and not travel,” Dr Young said.

WA chief health officer Andrew Robertson says anyone who has been to a NSW exposure should isolate and get tested. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Tony McDonough

“If you have been to any of these sites and are already in Queensland, you must immediately travel by private transport directly to your home or accommodation and quarantine.”

Western Australia’s chief health officer Andy Robertson introduced mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure and a test on the 11th day after exposure.

“Any risk to WA remains very low but, again, the situation highlights the importance of remaining vigilant to prevent any spread of the virus or community transmission in this state,” he said.

The ACT also has a 14-day quarantine direction, while South Australia also requires self-isolation.

Victoria, which recorded zero new cases on Thursday, has yet to respond to the two new cases in Sydney.

Originally published as Victoria’s new rules after NSW virus cases