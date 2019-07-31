Menu
Digi art for the tele
Fashion & Beauty

Victoria’s Secret bombshell: Shaik says the show is over

by Sally Coates
31st Jul 2019 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MODEL Shanina Shaik has revealed the famed Victoria's Secret fashion show is not going ahead this year.

After strutting the lingerie label's star-studded catwalk five times since 2011, the Aussie model said the news was "upsetting".

"Unfortunately the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," Shaik told The Daily Telegraph.

Australian model Shanina Shaik has revealed the annual Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year. Picture: Tess Leopold/Johansen x Shanina
Australian model Shanina Shaik has revealed the annual Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year. Picture: Tess Leopold/Johansen x Shanina


"It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel."  

"But I'm sure in the future something will happen which I'm pretty sure about.

"I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it's the best show in the world."

Shaik has walked for the lingerie brand in five shows since 2011. The most recent was 2018. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Shaik has walked for the lingerie brand in five shows since 2011. The most recent was 2018. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

 

The show has been criticised over the years for not casting curvy models. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The show has been criticised over the years for not casting curvy models. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shaik's news comes after it was revealed in May the show would not be broadcast on TV for the first time in almost 20 years.

The franchise has been criticised in recent years for neglecting to include "real" body types and promoting a largely unattainable figure.

The brand's declining popularity was also obvious when it was announced in March that 53 of the lingerie stores closed across the US would be closing in 2019.

Past Aussie angels include Bridget Malcolm, Miranda Kerr and Duckie Thot.

 

The show has propelled Australian models to household names such as Miranda Kerr. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The show has propelled Australian models to household names such as Miranda Kerr. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

 

Aussie Bridget Malcolm has come out in the past hitting out at the lingerie giant for not including curvy models. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Aussie Bridget Malcolm has come out in the past hitting out at the lingerie giant for not including curvy models. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

 

Duckie Thot made her debut in 2018. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Duckie Thot made her debut in 2018. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shaik, 28, is now focusing on becoming a businesswoman as well as a model, with a collaboration with boutique Byron Bay label Johansen now online.

"I was really excited … being in front of the camera is one thing but I want to take more business control," she said.

"I think about it (my own business) every day when I'm working on things like that.

"The collaborations like with Johansen get me ready to be a businesswoman and have my own brand one day."

Shaik will juggle being a businesswoman and a model. Picture: Tess Leopold/Johansen x Shanina
Shaik will juggle being a businesswoman and a model. Picture: Tess Leopold/Johansen x Shanina

Shaik said she is feeling happy in her personal life as well, after divorcing her husband, Greg Andrews aka DJ Ruckus, after one year of marriage in July.

While she did not wish to speak in depth, she said her impeccable support network had gotten her through.

"I'm feeling amazing, I have an amazing support system - friends and colleagues," she said.

"I'm in Ibiza right now, my friends have a new house and I'm just taking some time for me after a really hectic few months."

Earlier this month, she split with her husband of one year DJ Ruckus.
Earlier this month, she split with her husband of one year DJ Ruckus.

