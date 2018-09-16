Victorious coach: 'You wouldn't get a better game than that'

Rockhampton Grammar's Jacob Spark goes in for a try.

Rockhampton Grammar's Jacob Spark goes in for a try.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar's champion five-eighth Aaron Moore capped his man of the match performance by scoring the match winner in the dying minutes of extra time in a gripping grand final at Browne Park.

The enthusiastic and vocal crowd was treated to a rugby league spectacle as Grammar battled St Brendan's for the coveted secondary schools open crown.

Spectators were on the edge of their seats as Grammar scored in the last minute of regular time to send the game into extra time and then Moore crossed with three minutes left in the second phase of extra time to level the scores at 28-all.

Centre Leighton Milburn made no mistake with the conversion, sending it over the black dot to seal a memorable 30-28 victory.

Moore, who finished with three tries, was thrilled with the victory which delivered Grammar back-to-back titles.

"Getting a win with the boys is phenomenal, it's the best thing you could ask for,” the brilliant playmaker said.

Rockhampton Grammar c0-captain Aaron Moore celebrates his team's thrilling victory. Vanessa Jarrett

Victorious coach Rod Peckett echoed those sentiments, and hailed the nail-biting contest one of the greatest schoolboys games he had ever seen.

"A pretty harrowing win... a good result in the end but we did it the tough way,” he said.

"I'm just proud of the way they fought and the way they won.

"The key in the end was the fact that they played as a team.

"We've got some stars there and Aaron got player of the match and he's definitely a boy who's got a big future in the game but every single boy out there that played did his job.

"Out of our whole performance I'm not going to single out anyone in particular, I was just really proud of the team.

"I've been around for a long time with schoolboys footy and you wouldn't get a better game than that.

"Today's grand final was played in really good spirit, there was no messing around. It was just good hard, solid footy and if you didn't enjoy that game you're hard to please.”

St Brendan's skipper James Busby flies high to take a bomb. Vanessa Jarrett

Grammar came out firing and tries to Jacob Spark and Milburn and a double to Moore had them leading 18-6 at half-time.

The break seemingly came at the wrong time for the defending champions and it was Brendan's who were on the board courtesy of Jeremiah White-Williams who crossed in the opening minute of the second half.

Brendan's had found another gear and were in again with 13 minutes to go to level it up at 18-all.

The third try of the second half just four minutes later had them in front for the first time in the match and time looked to be on their side.

NUMBER ONE: Rockhampton Grammar players celebrate after their epic grand final win over St Brendan's. Vanessa Jarrett

But with just over a minute left, hooker Riley Comiskey crashed over and scores were locked at 24-all.

The teams regrouped as they prepared for 10 minutes of extra time and it was Brendan's who struck first when Chase Demaine-Beale scored in the first five-minute stanza.

The stage was set for a hero play and Moore delivered it in spectacular style.

Brendan's coach Terry Hansen said it was a great game of footy that could have gone either way.

"Obviously we had our chances, they had theirs and they ended up winning the game so good luck to them.

"They played really well all year and they deserved their win.”

Hansen nominated skipper James Busby and centre Jeremiah Naawi as two of Brendan's best.