Victory won’t come easy on the track in Rocky today

What a cracker of a line-up of predominantly short course speedsters to contest the Rockhampton Cup Race Day July 10 Open Handicap, 1050 metres at Callaghan Park on Tuesday at 3.27pm.

Without question, the race has assembled the best field of open class flyers to race at Callaghan Park in donkeys’ years.

There are no donkeys among this group of 10 which between them have won 60 races and earned total prize money of $1,457,175.

The field is headed by 11 times winner, which included five wins over the short course, in the Jamie McConachy trained Gypsy Toff which will carry 57kg after apprentice Alisha Ross claims her 3kg allowance.

Next in the handicaps on 58kg with a wide gate is John Wigginton’s Better Reflection – the biggest prize money earner in the assembly with $331,650 alongside her name in the race book.

Jockey Matthew McGillivray will be tasked with overcoming the seven barrier draw and trying to save as much ground on Better Reflection in the mad helter skelter of the race.

Both the aforementioned pair of horses are resuming from a spell, with Gypsy Toff narrowly beating Better Reflection in a Callaghan Park trial on the grass course proper recently.

The speed throughout the race will be intense with Angela Stephens’ flying mare Lepreezy, nine times a winner over the 1050 metres or thereabouts, drawn ideally at barrier two.

Lepreezy is also resuming from a break and has an enviable first-up winning record of four successes from five goes back from holidays.

A proven weight carrier the 57.5kg on her back will not impair Lepreezy’s explosive speed one iota.

Further down in the weights on 55.5kg is Shane Sigvart’s Chezblack which has won six races over the short course and she too comes back from a racing respite.

The baby of the field is the Nick Walsh trained Carrara 3YO filly Aleysa’s Dream which has won five of her six races over the sprint distance.

Aleysa’s Dream will be ridden by charismatic Brisbane jockey Bobby El-Lssa but despite having a weight advantage with just 54kg, it will be a testing assignment for her to win from the outside barrier.

Having said that the flying Aleysa’s Dream is an epitome of consistency, having never been out of the prize money in 15 starts which includes six wins and a bank of $189,325.

The race has so much depth that even the granddaddy of the field in 7YO Bogey Man trained by Michael and Christine Dore can’t be left out of contention.

Some five of Bogey’s nine victories have been around the 1050 metres mark.

The two other starters, Ricky Vale’s Frugal has won once at the distance while Taroom’s Galapagos has achieved his six wins over further.

It makes for an exciting race where victory won’t come easily especially with so many high-class reputations at stake.

The in-form pair of Rockhampton trainer Ricky Vale and Brisbane jockey Ryan Wiggins will be attempting to source more multiple wins at the seven race TAB meeting.

They combine with Stellar Witness (Race 2 -TAB 6); Accelerant (R3 -TAB 3); Trump Me (R 4 -TAB 1) and Revenire (R6 – TAB 1).

Vale trained seven TAB winners during May with Wiggins scoring on five of them.

Last Saturday at Mackay, the Vale trained I Love This Hippy won while his 2020 Rocky Cup winner Absolut Artie ran an out of character last.

Racing commences at Callaghan Park on Tuesday at 12.55pm.