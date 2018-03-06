Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The infamous flooded house on Elphinstone St was bulldozed today.
The infamous flooded house on Elphinstone St was bulldozed today. Vanessa Jarrett
News

VICTORY:Infamous Rocky house finally bulldozed to the ground

vanessa jarrett
by
6th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE sight of a Koongal home being bulldozed to shreds is a welcome view for many Rocky residents.

The house at 222 Elphinstone St made headline for years after a flash flood swept through the newly built home in 2013.

At the time, the property was not listed in the Q100 area.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The 19 year-old home owner Maxi Bader was backed by the local community in fighting Rockhampton Regional Council that the building should not have approved in the first place.

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced on January 13 that it had entered into a contract to purchase the well-known property.

READ: Council still charging for rates in flood area.

READ: Row over flooded Elphinstone St home

READ: Young flood victim too afraid to return to 'new' home

READ: Home owner's $350k disaster investment

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Demolition works commenced at 222 Elphinstone Street this morning, and are due to be completed this week. Any material which can be recycled from the demolition will be done so, with the rest going to our local landfill," Rockhampton Region Councillor and Chair of Council's Infrastructure Committee Tony Williams said.

"The site is being rezoned as parkland, and no longer residential.

"The story around this property was well known and, although Council did not create the situation that the previous owner found herself in, we stepped in accordance with our flood mitigation policy to purchase a property for which there was no other viable alternative."

elphinstone st infamous flooded house maxi bader q100 flood rockhampton floods rrc
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky Dux takes on medicine after ranking among best in Qld

Rocky Dux takes on medicine after ranking among best in Qld

News LIZE Nortje living dream after placing in top 31 of 50,000 students.

Big wet breaks records, floods roads in thirsty Qld towns

Big wet breaks records, floods roads in thirsty Qld towns

News PRAYERS answered in Central West after record breaking falls

REVEALED: Rocky poised to reap $8 billion in Adani rewards

REVEALED: Rocky poised to reap $8 billion in Adani rewards

News Direct wages spend estimates a $90m per annum contribution

POLL: Council discuss law change to desex menacing dogs

POLL: Council discuss law change to desex menacing dogs

News Rocky council puts forward amendment to desex dangerous canines

  • 6th Mar 2018 2:09 PM

Local Partners