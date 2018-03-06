VICTORY:Infamous Rocky house finally bulldozed to the ground

THE sight of a Koongal home being bulldozed to shreds is a welcome view for many Rocky residents.

The house at 222 Elphinstone St made headline for years after a flash flood swept through the newly built home in 2013.

At the time, the property was not listed in the Q100 area.

The 19 year-old home owner Maxi Bader was backed by the local community in fighting Rockhampton Regional Council that the building should not have approved in the first place.

The Rockhampton Regional Council announced on January 13 that it had entered into a contract to purchase the well-known property.

"Demolition works commenced at 222 Elphinstone Street this morning, and are due to be completed this week. Any material which can be recycled from the demolition will be done so, with the rest going to our local landfill," Rockhampton Region Councillor and Chair of Council's Infrastructure Committee Tony Williams said.

"The site is being rezoned as parkland, and no longer residential.

"The story around this property was well known and, although Council did not create the situation that the previous owner found herself in, we stepped in accordance with our flood mitigation policy to purchase a property for which there was no other viable alternative."