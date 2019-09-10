VidaFit celebrates crossfit success

VidaFit Black (from left) Jacinda Lawrence, Alex Budrodeen, Tai Gwynne, Rhyce Philp, Bec Lennon and Dan Withers finished third in the advanced division.

CROSSFIT: Vidafit Rockhampton has enjoyed its best ever finish at the Queensland round of the All Star Affiliate Series.

Coach and competitor Dan Withers was ecstatic after two teams scored podium places at the hotly contested event, which attracted 135 teams from across the state.

The VidaFit Black team of Withers, Jacinda Lawrence, Alex Budrodeen, Tai Gwynne, Rhyce Philp and Bec Lennon was third in the advanced division.

VidaFit Pink – Jack Spottiswood, Jayden Borg, Kimmy Brown, Dave Zanette, Sarah Pearson and Steph Rourke – were second in intermediate.

Withers said all of the athletes “really dug in” and got the job done.

VidaFit Black was fifth after day one of the competition and VidaFit Pink was fourth.

Withers said both teams produced near-flawless performances on the second day to power into the top three.

“From a gym perspective, that’s our best finish ever,” he said.

VidaFit Pink (left to right) Jack Spottiswood, Jayden Borg, Kimmy Brown, Dave Zanette, Sarah Pearson and Steph Rourke finished second in the intermediate division.

“I’m really happy for all the guys who have put in effort over the last 12 months.

“They were pretty excited on Sunday when both teams got called up on to the podium.

“It was amazing to see them get the reward for the hard work they put in day in, day out.

“I’m very proud as a coach, that’s for sure.”

Withers said a highlight was the performance of Lawrence, Gwynne and Lennon in the last workout of the competition.

“We knew we were thereabouts because we’d had two good events leading into that,” he said.

“I said to the boys, we really want to go after this and be super aggressive. That way if we don’t win, we’re going to give the other teams something to chase.

“It was an endurance-based workout where the boys went first and then the girls went.

“The boys went out and got the event win and the girls got second.

“All three of them did something in that workout that they had never done before, and they pushed their bodies a little bit harder than they thought they were capable of.

“I almost lost my voice cheering them on. It was just amazing to see them really grit their teeth and tear in the way they did.”

Withers said the intermediate team showed the same resolve and determination over their six workouts.

He said Borg, who was competing for the first time, was a real inspiration in the lead-up to the event and then on the floor at the weekend.

The two teams will head to the nationals in Melbourne in December and Withers is confident of a strong showing.

“We’ve got 12 weeks to prepare and we’ll be doing everything possible to be ready to take on the best in Australia.

“We’re definitely not going there just to make up the numbers.”