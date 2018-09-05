VidaFit takes quinella in teams event in annual challenge

DIGGING IN: VidaFit Black members (from left) Clint Withers, Rhyce Philp, Dan Withers, Madi Minns and Will Glasby power their way to victory in the teams event at Challenge the Mountain on Saturday.

DIGGING IN: VidaFit Black members (from left) Clint Withers, Rhyce Philp, Dan Withers, Madi Minns and Will Glasby power their way to victory in the teams event at Challenge the Mountain on Saturday. CONTRIBUTED

RUNNING: Dan Withers declared the VidaFit contingent would "definitely be back next year” after taking the quinella in the teams event at Challenge the Mountain.

The VidaFit team members were among 450 competitors who ran or rode the challenging 5km course at Mount Archer on Saturday.

Former Olympian Steve Moneghetti recorded the fastest run (24 mins 12 secs), while Mitch Neumann was the fastest on the bike (18 mins 16 secs).

VidaFit Black, whose members were Withers, his brother Clint, Will Glasby, Rhyce Philp and Madi Minns, covered the 5km in a time of 42 mins 52 secs.

They finished about five minutes ahead of VidaFit Blue (Jade Munsel, Kristy Elson, Bec Busby, Kylie Huff and Lachlan Scheuber) who in turn were about five minutes clear of third-placed Hartbreak Hill.

VidaFit Blue team members (from left) Kylie Huff, Bec Busby, Jade Munsel, Kristy Elson and Lachlan Scheuber. CONTRIBUTED

The five-member teams, which had to include a minimum of one female, had to carry a 15kg rope on the ascent and all members had to stay attached to it at all times.

Withers said it was a real physical and mental challenge.

"We used it as a bit of a competition training session just to get out of the gym and do something a little bit different and test our fitness in a way that we normally wouldn't,” he said.

"Halfway through that race you definitely know you're alive. Your calves are burning, your legs are burning and your heart rate is up, and the thing is you can't turn around, the only way is up.

Challenge the Mountain competitors take off from Pilbeam Drv to the summit of Mt Archer. Shayla Bulloch

"It's just about digging in and making sure you do everything you can to get your team up there as fast as possible.”

Withers said the Blue team led early in the race but his Black team took the lead about 1km in.

"We knew then we were leading so we tried to put the foot down and go for it to make sure no one could come home in the back end and get us,” he said.

"Probably the hardest part was the middle stage, just before and after the Saddle. It gets pretty steep through there and you're pretty fatigued and you know you're only halfway through.

Cherri Gordon and Janelle Learmont Shayla Bulloch

"Mentally you've just got to keep focusing on other things. We looked into the distance and made sure that we just had landmarks we were getting to each time.

"We ticked a lot of little boxes on the way, and that kept our mind off how we were feeling.”

Withers said while he had run up Mount Archer before, this was the first time he had competed in Challenge the Mountain.

"It's an amazing community event, and quite iconic being on Mount Archer,” he said.

"It's awesome to have something like this in the region and we'll definitely be back next year.”

RESULTS