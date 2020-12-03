VIDEO: 4 teens charged over Yeppoon crime spree

POLICE have charged four teenagers for a Yeppoon crime spree on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, two instances of stealing, entering and committing indictable offence, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, and armed robbery.

Another boy, 15, was charged with entering with intent, two instances of stealing, entering and committing an indictable offence, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, and armed robbery.

A 16-year-old male was charged with two instances of entering with intent, two of stealing, two of entering and committing an indictable offence, burglary, attempted robbery, and armed robbery,

All three youths will appear in Rockhampton Childrens Court today.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, drink driving, evading police, and failing to comply with requirements.

He will appear in Rockhampton Childrens Court on December 8.

The course of events as alleged by police is as follows:

About 10.45pm on December 1, three suspects allegedly went to the Railway Hotel in Yeppoon.

One allegedly entered through the pokie room entrance, went behind the bar, and took three bottles of spirits.

The person exited the business and placed one bottle in the garden bed under a bush before the trio left with the remaining two bottles of alcohol.

Shortly after, an unknown number of people allegedly entered a Yeppoon home through an open window, allegedly taking car keys and a wallet before leaving and stealing a blue Alfa Romeo.

About 1.45am on December 2, the group allegedly jumped the rear fence into the beer garden of The Strand.

They were asked to leave by staff when one allegedly produced a hammer and demanded money.

One of the teenagers then allegedly punched the pub’s attendee, and during a struggle the victim managed to take the hammer before the suspects fled.

At 3.15am, three teenagers entered The Oaks petrol station on Yeppoon Road, one of whom was allegedly armed with a knife.

They allegedly demanded money and cigarettes, and the male attendant left through the back of the store.

The three suspects are alleged to have forced their way over the counter, removed the two cash registers and cigarettes, and forced their way out of the store since the doors were locked.

They drove away in the Alfa Romeo.

About 5.10am, Rockhampton Police saw the stolen vehicle on Canning Street.

They attempted to intercept it, but the vehicle allegedly failed to stop.

A pursuit commenced and the stolen vehicle mounted a median strip, causing two of its tyres to blow out.

The stolen vehicle was driven down a dead-end street in Park Avenue, where five suspects are thought to have fled.

Police arrested the driver and one passenger, afterwards locating a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy believed to be involved at a home in Rockhampton.