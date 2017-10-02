VIDEO: All the colours from Yeppoon's same-sex marriage rally

Chris McJannett- one of the organisers of Cap Coast Equality Alliance.

EVEN the rain couldn't stop Yeppoon's same-sex marriage supporters as they rallied in rainbows today to strive for equality.

Cap Coast Equality Alliance members and supporters gathered in colourful numbers at the Queen St Community Hall to celebrate their LGBTIQ community.

The soothing sounds of Will Hearn's acoustic music was the perfect backdrop for a day of family fun with face painting, a BBQ and inspirational speeches from passionate supporters.

A wide range of community members bared their souls and

told their stories about why it was important to vote yes in the current postal vote.

Organiser Chris McJannett said the rally was about showing support for fellow community members who may think they were alone in their LGBTIQ fight.

"We formed this alliance because somebody needed to do something about this in our community,” he said.

"People shouldn't have to deal with this alone and we just want to show support for everyone effected by the fact we have to even have this debate.”

Among the crowd of supporters was Tiziana Piper who wanted to shape an equal society for her baby daughter, Nora.

"Being a mother, wanting to create a difference and a community your child wants to grow up in comes naturally,” she said.

As a friend and family member of LGBTIQ people, Tiziana said it was her turn to step up and fight for their "basic” rights as some had grown tired of the ongoing debate.

Local community members had dedicated their time to deck the hall out in colourful promotions including rainbow flags, equality stickers and stacks or 'vote yes' posters.

It set the perfect scene for a speech by Chris who touched on the division the debate was creating.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion but in the reality traditions have changed,” he said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga stood in support for the crowd looking up at her as she gave her support to equality saying it was instilled in hr as a young girl.

"I have no hesitation in supporting and saying yes to marriage equality,” she said.

"This is a campaign about equality and about everyone being recognised under the law as equal.

"It doesn't matter who you love or who you don't love, everyone deserves to experience the same joy of marrying the one they love.”

Cap Coast Equality Alliance plan to keep rallying for same-sex marriage and will be showcasing an incredible float in the upcoming Pine Fest parade from October 13-15.