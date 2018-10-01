VIDEO: Alleged teen property offenders arrested after stealing car

OFFICER CRITICAL AFTER BEING HIT BY STOLEN CAR AT BOOVAL

POLICE have released body-worn camera footage of the arrest of four teenagers in Townsville, in a similar scenario to anincident in Brisbanethis week that left a young police officer in a critical condition.

One 18-year-old man, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for numerous property offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle after allegedly stealing a family's car before a school holiday trip.

Acting Senior Sergeant John McHugh said the first incident was reported about 1.20am on Friday morning in Heatley.

Acting Senior Sergeant John McHugh. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"A house was broken into where a vehicle was stolen, the vehicle was a family car that was being packed up ready for a camping holiday," he said.

Acting Sen-Sgt McHugh said a member of the public reported a suspicious vehicle in Mount Louisa about an hour later, leading Rapid Action Patrol Group police to locate the vehicle and deploy tyre deflation devices, or stingers, to deflate the car's tyres as the offenders attempted to flee.

The Rapid Action Patrol group, the dog squad and general duties police cordoned off the area and located the four offenders in nearby yards, where they were arrested.

"The situation was very similar to a situation that had occurred earlier in the week in Brisbane where a constable was injured ," Acting Sen-Sgt McHugh said.

"Our thoughts go out to him and his family at Goodna Station.

"It's a very sad time for them but thankfully none of our officers were injured.

All four offenders were known to police and had a history of property crime offences.

Acting Sen-Sgt McHugh confirmed the affected family's car was locked at the time it was stolen.

"They secured their house appropriately, investigations are being conducted in relation to the actual method of entry into the house," he said.

"They were planning on going on a camping holiday, that's probably been cancelled.

"It's a very timely reminder for people to lock their doors properly, use the deadlocks and key-lock screen doors."

Acting Sen-Sgt McHugh said police would not have been as successful in arresting the four offenders without information provided from the public.

"In this particular case it highlights that very well," he said.

Acting Sen-Sgt McHugh said there had been a decrease in property crime offending largely due to a major operation by Townsville Police targeting hotspot locations and resulting in eleven arrests.