Angry magpies' relentless attacks on poor postie

Magpie attacks on a Brisbane postman have been captured on film, as maggie swooping season starts early across the city.

Jeff Kreis has already suffered multiple attacks in the past few weeks as he's travelled along his regular postal route in Brisbane's south.

Postie Jeff Kreis gets swooped by a magpie in Greenslopes. Picture: Peter Wallis

He shared helmet camera footage of the magpie attacks, while The Courier-Mail photographer Peter Wallis also captured the moment Mr Kreis was attacked.

This maggie is not giving up its attack on Jeff Kreis. Picture: Peter Wallis

"I think we attract more attention because of our hi-viz clothes as well as the bright flag on the back of our bikes." Mr Kreis said.

"It's that four-month period (August to November) every year that's the worst for us - but it's definitely started earlier this year"

"I've already had run-ins with four birds on my delivery route."

A swooping magpie attacks postie Jeff Kreis.

According to community website magpiealert.com, Magpie swooping incidents started "taking off" around early July this year, with this past week seeing the largest spike in incidents with over 350 unique events recorded.

Queensland currently holds the title for the most Magpie attacks this year with 333, while NSW comes in second with 272 then Victoria third with 231.

Magpie swooping season is well and truly here. Picture: Peter Wallis

Some major hotspots in Brisbane include Annerley, Seven Hills, Windsor, Keperra and Darra.

While we may seem like enemy #1 for all Magpies, a Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman told the Courier-Mail that only nine per cent of magpies are aggressive towards people.

"Only a small proportion of magpies swoop on people and these often have a preference for a few individuals that the birds recognise," the spokeswoman said.

"A magpie will only swoop within a 'defence zone'. For pedestrians, this is usually an area within 110m and for cyclists it is 150m."

Postie Jeff Kreis says he’s a target for magpies because of his hi-vis gear. Picture: Peter Wallis

While we can't always tell when we're approaching a Magpie's 'defence zone', here are some tips to help you stay safe:

Wear a broad-brimmed hat and sunglasses or shelter under an umbrella to protect your face from swooping magpies

Painting or sticking large 'eyes' on the back of your hat (good excuse to use googly eyes)

If a magpie swoops while you are cycling, it will probably stop swooping if you get off your bike and walk

Waving sticks or umbrellas in the air or attaching a brightly coloured flag on a long pole to your bicycle can stop magpies from swooping

Most importantly, don't fight back if a magpie swoops



For more information about Magpie safety, visit the Department of Environment and Science website.

